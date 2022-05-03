Caixa continues with new PIS/Pasep withdrawal for 10 million workers

How do I know if I’m entitled?

During the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro, through Provisional Measure 946, the PIS/Pasep fund quotas were extinguished. Therefore, beneficiaries who have individual accounts with quota amounts had the amounts transferred to the FGTS.

The consultation of amounts receivable, therefore, is done through the FGTS application. The program is available in both Android and iOS versions. The worker can check whether or not he is entitled to PIS/Pasep fund quotas through the application.

The beneficiary, if he prefers, can go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch to check if he has money available in the PIS/PASEP fund quotas.

How to withdraw PIS/Pasep fund quotas?

The withdrawal of PIS/PASEP fund quotas can be done through the FGTS application, that is, a very practical way to receive the money. Through the program, the amounts can be transferred to a personal account of the beneficiary.

The worker can also make withdrawals in kind. However, in this situation, it will depend on the value that each citizen has. This is because withdrawals can only be made in the amount of up to R$ 3 thousand in lottery, Caixa Aqui correspondents and self-service with the Citizen Card.

In addition, another option is to withdraw directly from CAIXA. However, it is worth remembering that in any of the situations it is possible to request an original document with photo identification. Withdrawals with amounts above R$ 3 thousand can only be made at Caixa branches with the presentation of an original document with photo.

In the case of heirs, the withdrawal of PIS/PASEP fund quotas can only be done at Caixa Econômica Federal branches, and it is necessary to present one of the following documents: