Caixa launches Milionária+, a new lottery with a minimum prize of R$ 10 million

THE Federal Savings Bank launched this Monday, 2, a new modality of lottery in Brazil, the millionaire+, which will have minimum prizes of R$ 10 million. The draws will take place on Saturdays, with the first one scheduled to take place on May 28. Whoever places the bet will have to pay R$ 6, at least, and choose six numbers from 1 to 50, in addition to two “clovers” from 1 to 6. The biggest prize will be whoever hits both the six tens and the two clovers. . In multiple bets, it will be possible to choose from six to 12 numbers and from two to six clovers. According to Caixa, there will be 11 prize tiers, and they will not accumulate for the following contests. As in other Caixa modalities, bets can be placed at lottery houses, on the bank’s website and app. Caixa now offers 11 different types of lottery bets: +Millionaire; Lucky day; Double Seine; lottery; Federal lottery; lottoeasy; lottomania; Mega Seine; Quine; Super Seven and Timemania.