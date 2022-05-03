Caixa launches “package” of real estate credit

Last Thursday (28), Caixa Econômica Federal announced a stimulus package for the real estate market, a sector that has helped to leverage the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in addition to being part of the support base of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ).

In the first quarter of 2022, Caixa released R$ 21.4 billion in financing for the purchase and construction of real estate, taking into account only operations that make use of the savings account. In relation to the same period last year, the increase in the amount was 32%.

Business Plan

Announced by Pedro Guimarães, president of Caixa, the new Plano Empresarial, a line of credit intended for construction by companies, which will take effect from May 18, will reduce the number of documents required for the release of funds by half, in order to speed up the granting of loans.

The promotional rate, of 3% per year plus the reference rate (TR), for contracting by the construction companies, will have its validity extended until June 30th. After this period, it will return to 3.32% plus TR.

Four indexing options will also be available to construction companies in the financing contracts, similar to what is already offered to individuals:

TR;

Savings;

IPCA; and

CDI

Financing for works in which a public entity donates the land, in projects for needy families, will also be facilitated.

Financing for individuals

For individuals who make new contracts, Caixa will grant a grace period of up to six months on financing for new and used properties, in any line with savings resources. However, the Casa Verde e Amarela program was left out of the shortfall.

“With higher rates, we are compressing spreads, giving a six-month grace period, as we did two years ago, that is, we are helping society, helping companies, helping clients”, stated Guimarães, who also highlighted that the Caixa even paused 3 million contracts during the pandemic.

Even with the rise in the Selic rate, in March, Caixa reduced the interest charged on the modality indexed to savings, which went from 2.95% to 2.80%.

Another novelty announced by the president of Caixa is that the federal government is studying an alternative to return to the most needy families with a housing program, for those with an income of less than R$ 2 thousand.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com