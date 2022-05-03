The worker who carries out a formal activity has access to various rights and benefits, such as the Pis-Pasep salary bonus. In short, the benefit is an annual benefit with the maximum value of a minimum wage and intended for workers who carry out formal activities.

The benefit is granted to those who carry out a remunerated activity for at least 30 days in the base year, and who have been registered with Pis-Pasep for at least 5 years. In 2022, the Government has already released the payment of the allowance to workers who exercised activity in 2020. That is, the benefit will be paid for the base year 2020.

In addition, Caixa will make the payment of 3 new methods of withdrawal related to Pis-Pasep, two of which refer to the salary bonus, and one of them to the PIS-Pasep fund quotas. Check it out below.

Pis-Pasep: Caixa will release 3 new types of withdrawal by the end of the year

Below, check out the 3 new modalities of withdrawal until the end of the year.

2020 base year salary allowance

The salary bonus was paid to workers at the beginning of 2022. However, half a million people failed to withdraw the benefit in the traditional payment schedule.

Thus, thousands of workers need to observe, as they can receive up to R$ 1,212 from Pis-Pasep. Cashout for base year 2020 will be available until December 29th.

Anyone who fails to withdraw the Pis-Pasep in 2022 to date, may lose all entitlement to the benefit. If you worked in 2020 and did not earn the allowance, you can see below how to check whether or not you are entitled to Pis-Pasep:

Go to this website and tap “Start”; After that, click on “Entrar com Gov.br”; Then, enter your CPF and password on Gov.br; After that, tap on “Login”; After that, on the portal’s home screen, tap on “Consult salary allowance”; Finally, the worker who is entitled to Pis-Pasep will be able to see all information regarding the value.

PIS-Pasep Fund Quotas

Around 10 million workers who carried out formal activities between 1970 and October 4, 1988 have more than R$23 billion available for withdrawal. Withdrawal of quotas has been available to workers since 2019. However, as most benefits today are for retirees, most of these people don’t even know they have money to earn.

Therefore, the main recommendation is to consult the values ​​and also see if you are entitled to the Pis-Pasep quotas. For this, it is necessary to go to an agency with an official document with a photo, and see about the quotas of the Pis-Pasep fund. Attention: do not confuse with salary allowance.

2019 base year salary bonus

More than 320,000 workers lost the right to withdraw the Pis-Pasep salary bonus base year 2019. Therefore, if you fit the benefit rules, worked in 2019 and did not earn the benefit, it is possible that you can earn it now .

However, in the case of workers who did not receive the salary bonus in 2019, and who fit the rules of the benefit, they need to request the withdrawal of Pis-Pasep.

