Caixa’s new lottery: learn how to play at +Millionária – 05/02/2022 – Daily life

Caixa Econômica Federal started this Monday (2) the bets for the +Millionária, the new lottery that has a minimum prize of R$ 10 million. By the new format, the player who hits the ten tens and the two clovers alone will already have the guarantee of receiving R$ 10 million, regardless of the fundraising of the contest.

The value is valid for contests after a draw without accumulation. Otherwise, the value will be 62% of the amount collected from the games.

As the game is new, the draw for the first contest is only scheduled for the 28th of May. But bets can now be made at lottery outlets across the country, on the Loterias Caixa portal and on the Loterias Caixa app. From then on, the contests will run every Saturday.

In addition to the millionaire prize for the main tier, another attraction of +Millionária is that it is the only modality with ten award tiers, the last four with a fixed value.

Loterias Caixa now offers 11 lottery products in its portfolio: +Millionária; Lucky day; Double Seine; lottery; Federal lottery; lottoeasy; lottomania; Mega Seine; Quine; Super Seven and Timemania.​

How to play

+Millionaire’s single bet, with six numbers and two clovers, costs R$6.

In the single bet, the bettor needs to mark six numbers from 1 to 50 and two “clovers” from 1 to 6. For multiple bets, you can choose from 6 to 12 numbers among the 50, and from 2 to 6 among the 6 clovers.

For the result of the contests, six numbers will be drawn on the globe with 50 balls and, subsequently, two numbers on the globe containing six balls. The main prize goes to the winner who matches all six tens and the two numbered clovers.

award ranges

According to the +Millionaire rules, if there are six tens and two clovers, the minimum prize will be R$ 10 million (or 62% of the total prize amount). From there, there will be nine more prize tiers:

1st prize – 6 numbers + 2 clovers = 62% of the total amount (or R$ 10 million)



2nd prize – 6 numbers + 1 or 0 clover = 10%



3rd prize – 5 numbers + 2 clovers = 8%



4th prize – 5 numbers + 1 or clover = 8%



5th prize – 4 numbers + 2 clovers = 6%



6th prize – 4 numbers + 1 or 0 clover = 6%



7th prize – 3 numbers + 2 clovers = R$ 50 (fixed amount)



8th prize – 3 numbers + 1 clover = R$ 24 (fixed amount)



9th prize – 2 numbers + 2 clovers = R$ 12 (fixed amount)



10th prize – 2 numbers + 1 clover = R$ 6 (fixed amount)

If there is no winner in tier 1 (main prize with 6 hits + 2 clovers), the values ​​accumulate for the next contest, in the respective award tier.

In case there is no winning bet in bands 2 to 5, the amounts are distributed among the winning bets in the band immediately below.

If there is no winner in tier 6 (4 hits + 1 or no clover), the values ​​accumulate for the next contest, in the main prize tier.

price table