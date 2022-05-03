Caminho do Botafogo, ideas by John Textor and preferred style: Luís Castro opens the game in program

Special Guest of “Well, Friends!“, of “SportTV“, this Monday (2/5), Luís Castro spoke with property on various subjects and showed a high level of responses. the technician of Botafogo explained how the initial conversation with John Textorco-owner of SAF do Glorioso, his preferred style of play and commented on other topics covered in the program.

Read the main points below:

The new Botafogo

– Clearly, Botafogo has to define the path. We coaches have to associate ourselves with the path. Botafogo will grow with Luís Castro, without, with Renato or with Cuca, any of them, it will be the path that the club decides. It is a clear project to walk. That’s why I talk about the obligation to have strong organization in the club. By not having organization, players don’t feel the weight, they can do what they want, just like coaches. It has to be part of everyday life. That’s why I talk a lot about the concept of family, because generally good families are attuned to their identity. Botafogo is part of its history. Whoever wants to walk without looking at their history, the step is not well taken.

Improvements

– There are a number of actions that are being taken at the club that will be very beneficial in the future. Compartmentalize together with the departments. The technical department is best served by the other departments. We are not in ideal conditions, we are building the house, we don’t have the best training center. Maybe we will be a different team in the next window. There is a set of things growing as we go along. But to think that we’re going to go from 8 to 80 in three months, sell fantastic stuff, be champion of the world or the universe, we’re not selling illusions. I am very aware of everyday life. We are not a stable team, we are a team under construction, which is always in danger of something happening. What gives me confidence is the attitude of the players and the fans, they are doing everything to work out. When that happens, things usually go well. I have confidence that they will do well.

John Textor’s ideas

– He clearly wants to have a winning team, successful, whatever, the business model in football is very clear, make a player in his academy, make the most of it and monetize. Another way is to hire well, make a profit and then negotiate. Like a factory. It is associated with the dynamics of football. The hardest thing is to do that by winning titles for clubs, that’s what the best in the world do. This is clearly part of John Textor, the medium and long term future.

soccer in Brazil

– I feel a very competitive game, with good players and coaches. I think the teams are so competent that we are uncertain about the results. It’s hard to name candidates because it’s a very tight game. It is in this scenario that John Textor will have to grow the club, in a very tight context. You will have to equip yourself with good squads and structure.

style you like

– The face I want to give is the way I think of offensive play, defensive play and transitions. I like a supported game, to gain spaces, behind the opposing line, to get close to the front, with a triangulated game, with many men arriving, having a reaction outside the ball, not winning, having a high medium block to recover. Defending is harder than attacking. When we are at the mercy of the other, we have to have more imagination. When we have the ball, in two touches we can reach the goal, without the ball we need to have harmony to defend. Clearly my heartbeat is stronger when I don’t have the ball than when I do, opponents want to join our team. In the offensive moment, one or two players are enough to score, in defense we need 11. I want an aesthetic game, to be pleasant to the public and we can sell football. And let everyone participate.

Portuguese technicians

– My opinion is that I do not differentiate between Portuguese, Brazilian, Spanish, Dutch coaches, they all have quality, they look competently, they have their methodology, there is no right or wrong, as long as they are coherent. It’s too early to know if in the chaos we get results. An organized game allows great talent to express themselves more than in the midst of chaos. It frees up space for us to play, because if we don’t go, the spaces are reduced and we can’t play. There is a turning point with José Mourinho and how he manages to be European champion with Porto, then champion with Inter and do well in Spain. Things happen through the method, through how the team is organized, defensively, offensively, very rigorously. We have to be guided by the most positive references, that’s what happens. A group of coaches is born who, with different ideals, have organization and a demanding way of being in training and games. The game has to mirror the organization of the week. (Mourinho) It was a source of inspiration, like others, who are examples of coaches and human beings. Coach is a mirror of the cast and a leader.

Penalties in Brazil by open arm

– You have to have a very deep knowledge of biodynamics, how the body jumps without opening the arm a little. Football has to adopt the rules and we have to follow them. When they are the same for everyone, I agree. One of the big problems is that there are people who think they are doctors because they live next to the hospital. And others who think they understand football because they are on the football side. Which is an aggregator, but it has to be in the true measure and weight that each one has. These are often wrong decisions. Agents who have been in football longer should be listened to more. One of the things that confuse is how to sell football with lawns without quality and without organization. If it’s sold to millions, it has to be done in the best way.

importance of steering wheel

– It’s a light. It’s the turntable, it connects the central aisle to all the others. It’s the firefly of the team. I look at the steering wheel in the offensive and defensive moment. The game is global. If I have only one to defend, I will have one less in the offensive part, which is fatal. If there’s a player with only one role, it’s because he was poorly trained by the academies.

‘Expiration date’ in Brazil

– I am aware that the law of football is the law of the result. One thing amazes me, the coach works and when he discovers the reasons why it doesn’t work out, sometimes from within the clubs, he usually leaves. Here comes another one, the process comes back and when it finds out, it leaves. When do you want to resolve? Often the problem is not with the coach. I happily, if it is, will be the first time fired. I’ve never been in my career. The dynamics of Brazilian football is of little patience with the coach. We have to get into the dynamics, if it has to happen… No one needs to pressure me for results, I pressure myself, about training, games and results.

Priorities in Botafogo

– Fundamental an academy (base), physical space, associating more coaches with talent, a technical director, the team coach having an eye on training through the technical director, clean communication. Clearly my priority has been on the team, but there are a lot of things to do in the training area.

Brazilian players

– They are high quality players. The way they receive, pass, enter spaces, I was very surprised. People cannot imagine the quality and intensity of Brazilian football. It’s a very emotional game, with an emotional side to it. When it overlaps too much, it makes the game emotional and has not been played well. It’s the way, they are passionate about the game. Yesterday the game was more emotional. We should have had more time on the ball in the attacking moment, we didn’t choose the best paths to the goal, players know we rushed, they have the quality to do. The game is also competitive on the emotional side, we have to give it rationality, that’s our challenge.