Campinas has the 2nd month with fewer deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic; see timeline | Campinas and Region

Campinas (SP) had, in April, the second month with fewer deaths from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemicaccording to a balance made by the g1 based on statistics released by the municipal administration.

According to the survey, the metropolis recorded seven deaths as a result of the disease last month, a number only lower than the first month of the pandemic, in March 2020, when five people died from coronavirus.

The scenario is a reflection of vaccination with the booster dose and the beginning of the 4th dose. The balance sheet counts the deaths reported by the municipal governments until this Monday (2), which means that there may still be records of deaths in April released later. The number can still be changed due to instability in the Ministry of Health system and holidays.

Until publication, Campinas accounts for 5,069 deaths and 201,726 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Nationwide, the daily moving average of deaths on Monday night (2) stood at 123, with an upward trend. In addition, the average of new admissions in the Regional Department of Health 7 (DRS-7) increased by 29.4% between March and April.

Before last month, the second period with fewer deaths caused by the disease had been in April 2020. On the other hand, the two months with record deaths from coronavirus were March, April and June 2021with 645, 556 and 417 victims of Covid-19 in the metropolis, respectively. Check the timeline:

Covid-19 deaths month by month in Campinas Data is counted since March 2020 Source: City Hall

According to Raquel Stuchi, an infectious disease specialist at Unicamp, the rate of “zero death” during the month of April evidently reflects the high degree of vaccination, but the number does not mean that there can be “tranquility”.

“For us to have peace of mind, we need a high percentage of people vaccinated with two doses between 5 and 18 years old, a good percentage of people between 18 and 59 years old with three doses, and with the fourth dose among the immunosuppressed and those who are older. 60 years old. We are talking about 85% more or less in each of the age groups”, he explained.

The doctor also said that, despite the better numbers, it is still necessary to vaccinate because, with the end of the mandatory use of masks, respiratory viruses circulate more quickly.