Capital continues with vaccination campaigns against Covid-19, flu, measles and polio this Tuesday (3) — City Hall

This Tuesday (3), the city of São Paulo continues with vaccination campaigns against Covid-19, flu, measles and polio.

The vaccine against the influenza virus, which causes the flu, is available for pregnant and postpartum women, in addition to the elderly over 60 years of age, health workers and children over six months and under five years of age.

The immunizing agent against Covid-19 can be applied to the entire population over five years of age. In addition, the two vaccines can be administered simultaneously in the population over 12 years of age, without the need for an interval between doses.

Immunizations against Covid-19 and flu are available at Basic Health Units (UBSs), Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs)/Integrated UBSs, megaposts and drive-thrus in the capital.

Measles and polio

Measles vaccination is available for children aged six months and under five years, in addition to health workers and those born after 1960.

The polio vaccine is available for children under five years old, without a vaccination history or with an incomplete vaccination schedule. Travelers, immigrants and refugees from endemic or outbreak countries can also receive the immunizer.

Both vaccines are only available at UBSs and Integrated WADAs/UBSs.

SERVICE – VACCINATION IN THE CAPITAL

May 3, 2022 (Tuesday)

Drive-thrus and megaposts: vaccination of adolescents and adults – Open from 8 am to 5 pm.

UBSs: vaccination of children, adolescents and adults – Open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Integrated AMAs/UBSs: vaccination of children, adolescents and adults – Open from 7 am to 7 pm.

The addresses are available on the Vacina Sampa page.

