Business

Car Cemetery: Arab city hunts and sells abandoned luxury vehicles – 03/05/2022

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius19 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

The city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates sold hundreds of cars at a public auction recently. The models were abandoned in the country by their owners, who received notification to manifest until April 30th. However, none of them showed up and 440 vehicles went up for auction.

This occurs in the United Arab Emirates due to the fact that defaulting is a crime. Therefore, before being detained, people flee the country, leaving some belongings there, such as cars.

  • THE UOL Cars is now on TikTok! Follow fun videos, releases and curiosities about the automotive universe.

The country also cracks down on dirty and neglected car owners to improve the appearance of the streets.

Most of the unclaimed and towed cars in the last two years had plates from the cities of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and also Saudi Arabia. Brands include Land Rover, Lexus, Porsche, Cadillac and Mercedes, among others.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius19 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Elon Musk jokes on Twitter about buying Coca-Cola: ‘To put cocaine back’ | Technology

6 days ago

Discover 6 Income Tax exempt investments

March 8, 2022

released today (04/06) withdrawal of the salary bonus; see payments, PIS 2022 table and latest news

4 weeks ago

Federal Revenue extends income tax exemption on property sales; understand rule – Business

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button