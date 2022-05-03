Car Cemetery: Arab city hunts and sells abandoned luxury vehicles – 03/05/2022

The city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates sold hundreds of cars at a public auction recently. The models were abandoned in the country by their owners, who received notification to manifest until April 30th. However, none of them showed up and 440 vehicles went up for auction.

This occurs in the United Arab Emirates due to the fact that defaulting is a crime. Therefore, before being detained, people flee the country, leaving some belongings there, such as cars.

The country also cracks down on dirty and neglected car owners to improve the appearance of the streets.

Most of the unclaimed and towed cars in the last two years had plates from the cities of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Abu Dhabi and also Saudi Arabia. Brands include Land Rover, Lexus, Porsche, Cadillac and Mercedes, among others.

