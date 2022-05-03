Carlo Ancelotti says he intends to retire after leaving Real Madrid | spanish football
Carlo Ancelotti’s second spell at Real Madrid helped strengthen the identification the coach created with the club at the beginning of the last decade, when he made history by winning the Champions League in 2013/14. And, as he tries to reach another European final with the team, the Italian revealed that he intends to retire wearing the meringues colors.
- Modric praises Real in search of another Champions League final: “We have quality and character, as well as history”
In an interview with “Prime Video”, the current Real boss indicated that the club could be the last in his coaching career – but he also made it clear that he can continue working in Madrid for many years to come.
After this period at Real Madrid it is likely that I will retire. But if Real Madrid want me to be here for another 10 years, I will be here for another 10 years.”
— Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach
Carlo Ancelotti is in his second spell at Real Madrid – Photo: Getty Images
At 62, Ancelotti has been working as a coach for nearly three decades almost non-stop. The Italian started out coaching Reggiana, then passed through Parma and Juventus before arriving at Milan, where he also created strong roots. After managing PSG at the beginning of the club’s current project, he joined Real Madrid in 2013, staying for two seasons.
- Atletico refuses to make a corridor to honor champion in derby with Real Madrid
After that job, the Italian decided to take a sabbatical, but soon returned to the market working at Bayern Munich. He then passed through Napoli and Everton before returning to Real last year. Therefore, he guarantees that he has many plans pending, including visiting Rio de Janeiro.
– I would like to be with my grandchildren, go on vacation with my wife. There are so many things to do that I’ve had to put aside… Going to many places I’ve never been. I’ve never been to Australia, I’ve never been to Rio de Janeiro. I want to visit my brother. Unfortunately, you can’t do everything. So the day I retire, I’ll have all these things to do.