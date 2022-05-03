Cartola 2022: Betfair 4 team has Léo Gamalho as best and Cariocas and Goiás in midfield | round selection

Cartoleiros and Cartoleiros, the big game of round #4 was Coritiba 3 x 2 Fluminense. From this confrontation, we had the highest scorer of the day, Leo Gamalho with 17.50 two socks Betfair Selection , Goose (16.90) and Nonato (12.70) and also the worst scorer: Andrew with -3.10 .

+ With only one goal conceded, Cássio has the best average among fantasy goalkeepers

1 of 2 Betfair selection of round #4 — Photo: Infoesporte Betfair selection of round #4 — Photo: Infoesporte

The ideal team of the day was in 4-4-2 and made 142.33 points. Two players from Goiás teams completed the midfield sector alongside the tricolors. jorginhofrom Atlético-GO, shone with 13.90While Elvisfrom Goiás, made 12.90.

The other members are:

cassio (Corinthians goalkeeper): 11.00

(Corinthians goalkeeper): René (International side): 11.20

(International side): Raúl Cáceres (America-MG side): 9.60

(America-MG side): Market (International defender): 8.50

(International defender): Renan (Bragantino defender): 8.20

(Bragantino defender): Vargas (Atletico-MG striker): 13.40

(Atletico-MG striker): Vagner Mancini (América-MG coach): 6.53

The market for round #5 is open until 4 pm (from Brasilia) this Saturday. Click here and scale your team!

Léo Gamalho leads Coritiba’s comeback and shines in Round 4 of Cartola

Leo Gamalho is getting better and better in Cartola 2022. Their scores are on a crescent. With the two goals in Coritiba’s 3-2 victory over Fluminense, the score of 17.50 in round #4 it was the attacker’s highest, but the previous ones were also good: 10.00 and 9.10. Gamalho also became the top scorer of the current edition of the game, with four goals in total.

Léo Gamalho (Coritiba) scouts Spots 2 goals 16.00 1 Saved Finishing 1.20 1 penalty conceded 1.00 1 foul suffered 0.50 4 fouls committed -1.20 TOTAL 17.50

2 of 2 Goalkeeper Walter, from Cuiabá — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF Goalkeeper Walter, from Cuiabá — Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF

There were seven saves in Cuiabá’s 1-1 draw with Atlético-GO that made goalkeeper Walter the leader of this ranking, with 18 in total. In second place there is a triple tie: João Paulo, from Santos, Jailson, from América-MG, and Bento, from Athletico-PR, all with 16.

In Corinthians’ 1-0 victory over Fortaleza, Lucas Piton tackled four times, enough to keep him as King of Tackles, this time alone, with 17 in total.

With the five fouls received in the 2-1 defeat to São Paulo, striker Marcos Leonardo took the lead in this scout with 13 in total, passing Gomes, from Flamengo, who has 12.

Still in the classic San-São, full-back Lucas Pires had no less than 17 incomplete passes, taking the lead with 56 in total, leaving Bustos and Carlos de Pena, both from Internacional, tied for second place with 52 each. .

João Lucas, from Cuiabá, and Dentinho, from Avaí, were yellowed in the round and took the lead for the yellow ones, each with three.

The penalty that Paulo Miranda committed in Juventude’s 1-1 draw with Botafogo was his second in this edition of fantasy, making him leader of that scout.

At 5 min of the 2nd half – André do Fluminense’s red card against Coritiba

After making 9.20 in round #3, this time Andrew disappointed and got the worst score of round #4: -3.10. The expulsion in the defeat of Flu to Coxa was the main scout that contributed to this negative. It was the second time in a row that Fluminense has the worst of a journey, since in the past Marlon was the villain of the time.