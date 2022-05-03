CBF confirms Flamengo vs Botafogo in Brasília | Venetian column
Flamengo x Botafogo will be in BrasiliaPhoto: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
Published 05/02/2022 21:40
End of the mystery: after the report by Jornal O Dia “spiked” that Flamengo x Botafogo, for the fifth round of the Brasileirão, will be in Brasília, CBF, finally, manifested itself and confirmed that the match will be at Mané Garrincha. The official statement was sent to clubs on Monday night.
Flamengo x Botafogo confirmed for Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, on the 8th, for the fifth round of the Brasileirão. https://t.co/DI5SVjv7FO
— Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) May 3, 2022
Flamengo, home team of the duel, had tried to reverse the field with the CBF, but Botafogo did not accept, as they understood that they would be harmed, and went against the suggestion of Rubro-Negro.
With that, Flamengo, which doesn’t have the Maracanã at its disposal due to a lawn renovation, decided to take the duel to Brasília. Botafogo, aware since last week of the chance to play for Mané Garrincha, worked behind the scenes and has the planning ready to play in Brasília since Friday. The team responsible for logistics anticipated the problem and left everything prepared.