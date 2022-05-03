CBF confirms Flamengo vs Botafogo in Brasília | Venetian column



Flamengo x Botafogo will be in Brasília – Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Published 05/02/2022 21:40

End of the mystery: after the report by Jornal O Dia “spiked” that Flamengo x Botafogo, for the fifth round of the Brasileirão, will be in Brasília, CBF, finally, manifested itself and confirmed that the match will be at Mané Garrincha. The official statement was sent to clubs on Monday night.