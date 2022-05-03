CBF releases VAR audio of the classic between São Paulo and Santos

The Brazilian Football Confederation released this Tuesday the VAR audio of São Paulo’s 2-1 victory over Santos, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship. Peixe’s players left Morumbi in trouble with the referee.

In the view of Santos, the referees reversed a side kick. The visitors claim that Leandro Pedro Vuaden made a mistake when he gave Tricolor possession of the ball. The bid ended up causing a penalty for the home team, converted by Luciano, in the 35th minute of the second half.



As reported by the CBF, as soon as Alisson disarms Marcos Leonardo near the sideline, Vuaden says: “white ball, white ball… he got you last”.

Quickly, Alisson catches the ball and triggers Marquinhos, who returns it to shirt 12. The attacker then crosses into the area and the ball explodes in Rodrigo Fernández’s arm.

Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro, who was in charge of VAR, alleges that the ball hits the midfielder’s arm and then his leg and recommends that Vuaden review the bid.

“Fine, penalty without a card,” said the field referee. “Great decision,” Pablo replies.

After the game, the atmosphere warmed up in Morumbi’s dressing rooms. As Vuaden reported in the summary, Santos’ executive director, Edu Dracena, approached him on the way to the locker room and said the following words: “f*** always against us, I’ll put your name to the crowd, to catch you on the street, you can tell me, I don’t give a shit about you, you bums”.

This afternoon, the former player apologized, but maintained his critical stance against the referee.

