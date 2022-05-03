CBF releases VAR audio on penalty kick for São Paulo against Santos; side is not discussed | Brazilian series a
The CBF released, this Tuesday, the conversation between the refereeing team and the VAR booth during the classic between São Paulo and Santos, last Monday, in Morumbi, for the 4th round of the Brazilian Championship. The bid revealed by the confederation deals with the play that gave rise to the penalty that guaranteed the tricolor victory by 2 to 1.
The move was the subject of many complaints from the side of the Fish, who claimed Alisson’s lack of Marcos Leonardo at the origin of the bid and that the assistant had scored a lateral for Santos. However, in the audios released, it is possible to see that the fourth referee Ilbert Estevam da Silva helps the referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden in the bid.
Best moments: São Paulo 2 x 1 Santos, for the 4th round of the Brasileirão 2022
– Just ball! Exited! White ball, white ball, white ball! took you last – Estevam da Silva speaks towards Marcos Leonardo.
Leandro Pedro Vuaden and João Paulo in São Paulo vs Santos — Photo: Marcos Ribolli
Then, after Alisson crosses and the ball hits Rodrigo Fernández, video referee Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro says he has the impression that the ball first hits the Santos midfielder’s arm and then his leg.
– Checking possible penalty. Hold on, Vuaden… Vuaden, I suggest review for a possible penalty. Paul speaking. I suggest review for possible penalty. The ball touches the arm and then the leg, ok?
A confusion starts at this point, with a lot of complaints from Santos players. Vuaden shows a little nervousness and at all times asks the athletes of both teams to move away. After reviewing the move, the match referee decrees that it is a penalty, without the application of a card.