CBF sends official letter to clubs and confirms Flamengo x Botafogo in Brasília

Now, finally, it’s official. Flamengo vs Botafogo will be held in Brasiliaat the Mane Garrincha StadiumSunday, at 11 am, for the fifth round of the Brazilian championship. The information is from Venê Casagrande, in the newspaper “O Dia”.

The CBF sent a letter to both clubs confirming the change. Knowing the possibility, Botafogo has already organized the logistics for the trip since Friday.

No stadium to play in, since the Maracanã is in the process of planting the winter lawn, Flamengo proposed an inversion of command with Botafogo, which refused. Tickets are on sale at https://www.meubilhete.com/flamengo-x-botafogo- .

Read the CBF note below:

The CBF Competitions Board released this Monday (02) a change in the location of the match between Flamengo-RJ x Botafogo-RJ. The duel is valid for the 5th round of the Brasileirão Assaí.

By request of the CBF, the duel will be played at Estádio Mané Garrinha, in Brasília (DF), on May 8, at 11 am. The change occurs due to the unavailability of the Maracanã Stadium on the scheduled date.

Check out the modification below:

Flamengo-RJ vs Botafogo-RJ

From: Maracanã Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro/RJ

To: Mané Garrincha National Stadium, in Brasília/DF

Date: 05/08, Sunday (maintained)

Time: 11 am (maintained)

Applicant: CBF/DCO

Reason: Unavailability of Maracanã Stadium on the scheduled date.