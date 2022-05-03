Ceará has a 503.5% increase in reported cases of arboviruses in 2022 – Ceará

Ceará registered growth of 503.5% in the number of reported cases of arboviruses during the first weeks of 2022. The comparison is made with the same period in 2021, according to information from the Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Health Department (Sesa).

In all, 36,773 suspected cases of arboviruses were recorded. In the previous period, there were 6,093. Of this year’s amount, 21 thousand (57.1%) were from dengue and 41.9 thousand (41.9%) from chikungunya.

However, so far, 28.3% of those notified have been discarded, representing 19,300 of the 36,700. In relation to confirmed, there were 18% (6.65 thousand).

The confirmed cases were:

Chikungunya: 4,006;

4,006; Dengue: 2,646;

2,646; Zika: 3

The information was released last Tuesday (26) by Sesa.

Symptoms

Chikungunya, dengue and zika have symptoms that can be confused. However, chikungunya, in its acute phase, can even affect the locomotion of the infected person.

The main symptoms of the disease, the most common of arboviruses in 2022 in Cearáare:

Sudden fever, from 38.5 °C;

Intense joint pain, together with swelling in them, which make routine activities difficult, such as walking, bathing, cooking, etc.;

Red spots on the body, with intense itching;

Symptoms usually appear between 2 to 10 days after the mosquito bite, and remain between 7 to 30 days in the infected. The acute phase of the disease lasts for the first 14 days of infection. However, its consequences can last for years.

How to prevent?

the best way to prevention is to act against the infectious agent, the Aedes aegypti.

Carry out, at least once a week, an inspection at home in order to eliminate possible outbreaks of mosquito breeding; Check that the water tank is sealed and that the gutters are not accumulating water; Perform correct cleaning of water storage tanks and refrigerator trays; Be careful not to let water accumulate under plant pots; Correct cleaning of drains and toilets, especially in places that are not in use; Do not leave objects that accumulate water around the house, such as: tires, bottles, yogurt cups, plastic bags and others;