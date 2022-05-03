Central Bank postpones 2nd phase of consultation on forgotten money; see how it is

The second phase of the Values ​​Receivable System, which would start on May 2, had its start postponed, with no new date to happen so far. The service shows “forgotten” money in bank accounts and financial institutions. The reason for the postponement is the strike by Central Bank (BC) servers, suspended on April 19.

The BC estimates that around R$ 8 billion are expected to be withdrawn in amounts forgotten by the respective customers. In the first phase of the system, around R$ 4 billion were available for return.

How was the first phase of “forgotten money”

As of March 24, approximately 2.85 million individuals and companies requested redemption of their receivables. The combined orders reached R$ 245.8 million.

Among the individuals who requested a refund, 2.5 million requested a transfer via Pix, totaling BRL 205 million, while 328,900 preferred to receive the contact details of financial institutions, totaling BRL 34.3 million.

As for legal entities, 5,113 requested the return of amounts via Pix (R$ 5 million) and 1,059 received contact details (R$ 1.3 million).

Values ​​Receivable system has been revamped to recover more money forgotten in banks (Image: José Cruz/Agência Brasil)

What will the second phase of the Value Receivable System look like?

After the completion of the first phase, the system was overhauled with the following improvements:

There will be no further need for an appointment. The citizen can ask for the redemption of resources at the time of the first consultation.

The system will have new information passed on by financial institutions. That is, even those who have already redeemed their resources and those who did not have amounts receivable in the first stage must consult the System again, as the data will be updated and there may be a new resource.

Where do the receivables come from?

According to the BC, the forgotten money comes from remaining resources from:

Closed checking or savings accounts, with available balance;

Fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations unduly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a term of commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions;

Unsought appeals relating to terminated consortium groups.

Source: G1, Central Bank