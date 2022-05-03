Cheaper electricity bill in May; INSS blocks benefits and pays 13th; New Postal Rates; Gasoline rises 2.35% and more

May started with many important changes for the pocket of Brazilian consumers. While the tariff on the electricity bill is cheaper this month, gasoline has increased again and Postal services have also gone up.

In the coming days, millions of INSS retirees and pensioners receive their social security benefits. The bad news is that about 1.2 million had their payments cut due to irregularities such as lack of medical expertise.

Caixa has just launched a line of real estate financing for corporate customers. See more information in Tuesday’s Highlights.

green flag in may

The green flag was adopted in the electricity bill of Brazilians in May. The novelty announced by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) should generate a reduction in the amount paid by consumers, since with it the energy tariff does not suffer any increase.

Until then, the water scarcity flag was in effect, which adds R$ 14.20 for 100 kWh consumed. This is the first time that the cheaper flag has been in effect since the end of 2020, when the water crisis began in the country.

Aneel reinforces that the tariff should change again in June. As of next Wednesday, the 4th, the agency will provide a public consultation to readjust the tariffs for the years 2022 and 2023. The expected increase is 56% and 57% in the yellow and red flags level 1, while the red flag level 2 should be reduced by 1.7%.

The changes increase the cost of the yellow flag from R$1.87 to R$2.87 per 100 kWh, and of the red flag 1 from R$3.97 to R$6.23. The red level 2 drops from R$9.49 to R$9.33.

The agency also signaled that the red flag should return in 2023, considering that the expectation is that the cost of producing electricity will rise again.

New Postal Rates

Last Monday, the 2nd, the new tariffs for national and international postal services provided by Correios came into force. The government authorized an adjustment of 9.5579% for this year, well above the correction of 4.2915% adopted in 2021, and of 4.3062% approved in 2020.

The prices of letters, telegrams, pouches and FAC – Authorized Franchising of Letters are affected. The ordinance published in the Official Gazette sets the following values:

Business letter: from R$ 2.35;

International letters and postcards in the economic modality: from R$ 1.90;

National telegram written over the internet: R$9.76 per page;

Telephone telegram: BRL 11.77,

Telegram at the branch: R$ 14.30.

Pricing tables for parcel segment products such as Sedex, PAC and Direct Mail have not changed. The readjustment is provided for in the legislation and in the commercial contracts signed with customers by Correios.

Gasoline price rises 2.35% in April

The Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL) released yesterday showed that the average price of gasoline soared 2.35% in April compared to the previous month. The rise occurred despite the lack of readjustments at Petrobras refineries, since the last one took place on March 11th.

The fuel was sold at an average of R$ 7,495 per liter in the country. The high reaches 9% compared to January 2022, and exceeds 31.5% compared to a year ago.

Gasoline did not fall in any Brazilian region. The Midwest led the percentage increase, with the liter of fuel being 3.44% more expensive at the pumps (from R$7,264 to R$7,514).

Ethanol, on the other hand, rose 4.37% compared to March, and ended last month being sold at R$ 5.936 a liter in the national average. There was no decline in the price of biofuel in any Brazilian state.

The highest average increase was found in the Southeast (6.54%), while the lowest was registered in the North (1.73%). Ethanol had been recording price declines since December 20221, but rose again in March.

New line of real estate financing for companies

The president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, anticipated the bank will launch a new line of real estate financing for companies. Legal entities will be able to finance the acquisition, construction or renovation of commercial properties at rates starting at TR + 3.15% per year, plus remuneration on savings.

The term to pay will be up to 180 months. In addition, the rate will have a promotional value of only 3% per year, added to the remuneration of savings, for those who hire the financing until June 30th.

The bank will also expand the production support line for legal entities and will start to finance projects with land donation by a public entity. In the case of individuals, Guimarães stated that the grace period will be up to six months for real estate credit with SBPE resources.

INSS pays 13th salary to new group

The calendar of the first installment of the 13th salary of the INSS (National Social Security Institute) continues until the end of this week. This Tuesday, it is the turn of beneficiaries with finals 2 and 7 to receive the benefit.

As usual, retirees and pensioners were divided into two groups: those who earn a minimum wage per month and those who earn above the national floor. Today’s release serves members of both, see:

Who earns a salary and has final benefit number 7;

Who earns more than one salary and has final benefit number 2 and 7.

Payments of the 13th salary of the INSS were brought forward by decision of the federal government. The installments will be credited along with the relevant benefits in the months of April and May.

1.2 million have INSS benefits blocked

The INSS also suspended the benefit of around 1.2 million policyholders who failed to comply with any rule. Among the most common reasons are non-attendance to a scheduled medical examination, evidence of fraud, outdated information in CadÚnico and non-movement of the benefit for more than 60 days.

As of March, 1.23 million payments had been terminated. According to Adriane Bramante, president of the Brazilian Institute of Social Security Law (IBDP), the blockade is not definitive.

“In all cases, the insured can present the documentation or update the data that the benefit payment is reinstated”, explains the specialist.

“If the institute does not accept the insured’s defense and maintains the payment suspended, it is possible to appeal”, he adds.