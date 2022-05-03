Check out movies to watch on Mother’s Day

This Sunday (8) is celebrated the Mothers Day and how about programming and gathering your mother or children and family to watch a film after lunch or at night?





Between comedy and even drama, the following suggestions can be found on streaming platforms. Check out:





My mother is a piece

The Brazilian film stars Paulo Gustavo, who plays Dona Hermínia, a divorced woman with two children, who leaves home without telling anyone after hearing that she is boring. She then goes to her aunt’s house and recalls situations she has gone through with her children. The feature is a comedy, but with that atmosphere that can make you cry at the end. Available on Globoplay and Netflix









A possible dream

Leigh Anne (Sandra Bullock) sees Big Mike, a homeless person, looking for shelter during a rain and invites him to sleep at her house. The millionaire falls in love with him and an exciting story begins to emerge. Available on Prime Video.

















Big people

A family-friendly film that tells the story of five childhood friends who are reunited 30 years later, married and with children. But soon the situations they find themselves in show that age and maturity are not related. The comedy stars Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock and Salma Hayek. Available on Netflix.









Ma Ma

Penélope Cruz plays a woman who discovers breast cancer and then becomes pregnant. She goes through this optimistic moment with the support of her husband and son, in addition to believing in the healing power of the child she expects. Available on Globoplay and Telecine Play.













See too

Culture

Santa Isabel Theater announces May schedule

Films

Paulo Gustavo receives tribute from Telecine this Wednesday (4)