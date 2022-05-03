check out the 5 players nominated for the award for best player in the French Championship

The 34-year-old Argentine Lionel Messi, from PSG, was left out of the list of the top five players of the current Ligue 1 season. With just 4 goals scored, the great former Barcelona number 10 was not remembered by the federation of France football.

Another great star who was left out, once again, was the Brazilian Neymar. Despite the good year of 2022, the Brazilian’s numbers were also significantly lower in relation to the candidates. Of the champions PSG, only Mbbappe is present.

Top scorer with 24 goals scored, Mbappé is taking great strides to be, once again, elected the best player in Ligue 1. The still young Frenchman commands the current local champions in the table and, in addition to being the top scorer, is also an assistant in the league, with 15 goal passes.

With several Brazilians, the only one present is the former Flamenguista, Lucas paquetá, Lyon’s great number 10 shirt. The Brazilian overcame some big names to be present alongside big stars. In the current season, there are 8 goals and 6 assists in 33 Ligue 1 games.

Candidates for the best Ligue 1 player award: