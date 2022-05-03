Check out the best photos from the world premiere of the Marvel movie

Only three days to go until the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new movie from Marvel Studios that is also one of the most anticipated of the year.

READ TOO!

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi, responsible for the original Spider-Man trilogy, and finally gives Benedict Cumberbatch’s hero a new solo adventure, something that hasn’t happened since 2016.

And today the studio held the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles, which brought the film’s biggest stars walking down a gigantic red carpet, which was attended by many fans and cosplayers.

THE Marvel published official photos on their social networks, and the best photos you can check out below:

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!