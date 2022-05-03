Check out the main news of world football today (2)

Credit: Reproduction / Globo

Creation of a new league to replace the Brasileirão? Does Jorge Jesus say ‘yes’ to Vasco during carnival fun? Who won the classic between São Paulo and Santos?

So you don’t miss out on these and other news, check out the summary of fans.com with the latest football news this Monday.

Clubs come together to create a new league; Corinthians and Flamengo face differences

Given the strong articulation made behind the scenes, a new independent national league can be created in Brazilian football. The announcement was made today by the six clubs that lead the project: Flamengo and the five São Paulo that make up the Brasileirão Serie A (Corinthians, Palmeiras, Red Bull Bragantino, Santos and São Paulo).

The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, supports the creation of a new league model in the country. However, this tournament implies a strong arm wrestling behind the scenes, mainly due to the issue of the division of TV quotas – Corinthians and Flamengo want to receive a higher value for the broadcasting rights, because they have the largest fans and audiences, however, the other clubs question.

The expectation is that the twenty clubs of the elite of Brazilian football will meet on Tuesday morning, in São Paulo, to define how the new championship will be. Information points out that the name of the league will be “Libra”.

Joking at the Sambadrome, Jorge Jesus says ‘yes’ to Vasco

Jorge Jesus is taking advantage of his vacation period to enjoy the Rio de Janeiro Carnival. The former Flamengo coach and idol was at the Marquês de Sapucaí Sambadrome to accompany the champions’ parade, but ended up falling for a joke made by a Vasco da Gama fan.

– It’s Vasco, right, uncle? Is it Vasco? – says the fan, repeatedly.

Jesus got confused, couldn’t hear very well and finally answered:

– Vasco? Yes.

Watch the video:

São Paulo beat Santos 2-1 in controversial classic

It was São Paulo who did best in the classic SanSão, played tonight at Estádio do Morumbi, for the 4th round of the Brasileirão Serie A.

Tricolor Paulista beat Santos 2-1 in an electrifying game. The goals of the match were scored by Marcos Leonardo, for Peixe, and Calleri and Luciano, for São Paulo.

São Paulo’s winning goal came from a penalty committed by Fernández. Goalkeeper João Paulo fired at the referee and came out in defense of the visitors: “How long will this clowning go?”

In addition to the Santos archer, president Andrés Rueda and coach Fabián Bustos were against the referee of the match, led by Leandro Pedro Vuaden.

Paulinho breaks knee ligament and will undergo surgery

Midfielder Paulinho, from Corinthians, underwent imaging tests and a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee was found.

Timão’s number 15 was injured in the match against Fortaleza, last Sunday. The injury will leave Paulinho off the pitch for a period of six to eight months, practically leaving him out of the 2022 season.

Diego Ribas defends Paulo Sousa’s work at Flamengo: ‘He has the team’s support’

In an interview with Flow Sport Club, on YouTube, midfielder Diego Ribas opened the game about Paulo Sousa’s work at Flamengo.

The red-black shirt 10 guaranteed that the Portuguese coach has support from the entire group, when asked by the podcast presenters, Igor 3k and Davy Jones, about a possible ‘pot’ in the squad.

“Paulo (Sousa) is being very firm. He has the full support of the team. I guarantee. We like him, we trust him. He’s a guy who recently had a frank conversation with us, sensational, humble, brave. Despite the short time of work, I have a great respect“, explained Diego.

Manchester United beat Brentford and Cristiano Ronaldo sends a message

Cristiano Ronaldo was once again instrumental in Manchester United’s victory over Brentford in the 35th round of the Premier League. The Red Devils ace left his in the 3-0 triumph and sent a strong message to those who still doubt his talent and ability at 37 years of age.

“I’m not finished”, said Cristiano Ronaldo after a solid performance, crowned with a 7.7 rating on SofaScore.

