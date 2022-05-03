Check out the May 2022 releases

Advertising

From the 5th, it’s Travis Fimmel’s turn to appear almost unrecognizable in Zone 414, launched under the Première Telecine seal. Directed by Andrew Baird, the science fiction film is set in the near future, in a colony of humanoid robots. Inside the city, the place creator’s daughter disappears from the map. That’s when detective David Carmichael (Guy Pearce) and Jane (Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz), an artificial intelligence, come into action.

The most famous secret agent in cinemas thought he would have peace and rest in Jamaica. But a mission brings him back to active duty and straight to the Telecine screens. In 007 – No Time to Die, super premiere May 7, Daniel Craig says goodbye to James Bond after playing him in five films in the franchise. At this year’s Oscars, the production won in the Best Original Song category, with No Time to Dieby Billie Eilish.

Mixing drama and comedy, Best Sellers – The Last Tour is the novelty of the 10th and dives into the literary universe. With the Première Telecine label, director Lina Roessler’s debut feature unites veteran Michael Caine and Aubrey Plaza. Lucy inherited a book publisher from her father and needs to reinvent herself to save the business. She sees in Harris, a reclusive author, her chance to turn things around, and convinces him to embark on a tour of his latest work.

The horror saga One Night the Purge gains a new chapter, even more intense. At super premiere May 14th, A Purge Night: The Frontier has Texas, in the United States, as a setting, and shows how the routine of the couple Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta), and the Tucker family, where he works as a farm hand, becomes chaotic in the morning after the Purge. After the attack by an anti-immigration hate group, they must band together to survive.

Matt Damon plays a father who does everything to prove his daughter’s innocence, arrested for a murder in another country, in the long Stillwater – In Search of Truthwhich premiered under the Première Telecine seal at super premiere on the 21st. In the plot directed by Tom McCarthy, Bill works on an oil rig in Oklahoma, USA, and travels to Marseille, France, to visit his daughter and help her get out of jail. The cast also includes Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin and Lilou Siauvaud.

Another highlight with the Première Telecine seal in the month, Paranormal Activity: Nearby Being spreads suspense, scares and supernatural scenes throughout super premiere of the 28th of May. After six years, the franchise returns with its seventh film and has Margot, a young woman abandoned by her mother when she was a baby, as the main character. The documentary filmmaker travels to a remote Amish community with a film crew in search of answers about her descendants. There, she understands that the isolated place is not as peaceful as she imagined.

Calendar:

3/5 – Destruction: Los Angeles

5/5 – Telecine premiere | Zone 414

5/7 – 007 – No Time to Die

5/10 – Telecine premiere | Best Sellers – The Last Tour

5/14 – The Purge: The Frontier

5/17 – The Two of Us

5/19 – Telecine premiere | In the Company of Evil

5/21 – Telecine premiere | Stillwater – In Search of Truth

5/24 – Back to Italy

5/26 – Lucky Friends

5/28 – Telecine premiere | Paranormal Activity: Nearby Being

5/31 – The Ritual – Evil Presence