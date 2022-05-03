Check out the most talked about costumes of the night

Met Gala is one of the most famous and talked about events in the world. With extravagant costumes, celebrities perform at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from new york

The 2022 edition took place this Monday. The proposed theme was “In America: an anthology in fashion”, with the aim of celebrating the wealth, luxury and fashion of the United States.

This was a proposal open to different interpretations, and this is clear from the looks of celebrities, each with their own style. As always, they ranged from exaggerated and bizarre clothes to more basic and elegant outfits.

Check out the highlights of the night below:

Fredrik Robertsson



Fredrik Robertsson at the Met Gala 22 – reproduction



LGBTQIA activist Fredrik Robertsson caught the attention of the cameras and the public by wearing a flashy and futuristic costume.

The Swede was even mistaken for the actor Jared Leto by many spectators and even media outlets.

anita



Anitta at the Met Gala 2022 – reproduction



anita was also a major highlight of the night, especially for Latino fans.

It is the second time in a row that the singer participates in the party. This time, she wore an elegant Moschino by Jeremy Scott dress.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas



Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at Met Gala 22 – reproduction



the couple of the moment Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) and Joe Jonas combined the Louis Vuitton costumes and excited the public with the pregnancy.

Chloe Grace Moretz



Chloe Grace Moretz at the Met Gala 2022 – reproduction



The actress Chloe Grace Moretz innovated the style with a pixie cut (which are actually inlaid braids) and a beautiful shiny suit.

Emily Ratajkowski



Emily Ratajkowski at the Met Gala 2022 – reproduction



Model, actress and author Emily Ratajkowski wore a color and vintage costume of Versaceprompting a lot of comments from viewers – good and bad!

Kylie Jenner





Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala 2022 – reproduction



Kylie Jennerin an outfit reminiscent of a wedding dress, honors the stylist Virgil Abloh. Her dress was called “Poetry Dress“, dressed in poetry, inspired by one of Virgil’s final designs.

Gigi Hadid



Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala 22 – reproduction



The model Gigi Hadid she also made a splash with her long, flamboyant red dress, with audience opinions ranging from tacky to stylish.

What was your favorite outfit of the night?