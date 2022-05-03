Check the Brazilian Championship standings

Credit: Disclosure / Official Brasileirão Twitter

Last Monday (2), the 4th round of the Brazilian Championship came to an end. And we’ve already had one more exchange of positions between the first places. With the victory against Fortaleza, Corinthians took the overall lead, gaining two positions.

Four teams had a jump in the Brasileirão Serie A table after winning their games. Red Bull Bragantino (2nd), Coritiba, (5th) and São Paulo (5th) climbed five positions. América-MG took 10th place with its second victory in the championship.

On the other hand, some teams lost important positions due to the results of the 4th round of the Brasileirão. Defeated in the derby, Santos not only lost the lead but also dropped to 6th position. Cuiabá (7th), Internacional (8th), Avaí (9th) and Palmeiras (11th) lost three positions in the table.

Check out the updated classification of the Brasileirão Serie A

1st – Corinthians

2nd – Red Bull Bragantino

3rd – Atlético-MG

4th – Coritiba

5th – Sao Paulo

6th – Saints

7th – Cuiabá

8th – International

9th – Avai

10th – America-MG

11th – Palm trees

12th – Flamengo

13th – Botafogo

14th – Fluminense

15th – Ceará

16th – Athletico Paranaense

17th – Atlético-GO

18th – Goiás

19th – Youth

20th – Fortress

4th round results

finished the #BR04 🇺🇸 very disputed!

Who won, was by one difference… pic.twitter.com/wqEEOEd6uC — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) May 3, 2022

More information about Brasileirão

After four rounds, only Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético-MG remain undefeated in the Brasileirão. At the bottom end of the table we have Atlético-GO, Goiás, Juventude and Fortaleza without victories so far. Leão do Pici even occupies the last position without having managed to score, having three defeats in three games.

The last round was marked by several draws (5), with four home wins and only one visitor getting the three points away from home. As you can see from the results above, the 4th round had 19 goals scored, an average of 1.9 per game.

The next round will be played between May 7th and 9th, highlighting the classics between Atlético-MG x América-MG and Flamengo x Botafogo.