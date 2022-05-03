check the forecast of the new INSS values

The readjustment in the minimum wage is the basis for defining the benefits paid by the National Social Security Institute (INSS). The values ​​are updated year by year. Based on the salary forecast in 2023, here’s what the benefits will look like.

The forecast is based on the government’s budget proposal. The readjustment in the minimum wage must be 6.7%. Which represents an increase of R$ 82.

Salary in 2023

We haven’t even completed the first half of the year and the issue is already the minimum wage for 2023. Families are increasingly concerned about the reduction in purchasing power.

Salaries this year have not kept pace with increases in fuel, cooking gas, food and other products and services that affect people’s daily lives.

Based on the inflation index calculated so far, the salary in 2023 should have an adjustment of R$ 82. Currently, the value is R$ 1,212. Thus, the forecast for 2023 is that it will be R$ 1,294.

In other words, this becomes the minimum amount for the benefits paid by the INSS, as well as the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) and unemployment insurance. Thus, the retirement would be in the minimum amount of BRL 1,294 and a ceiling of BRL 7,562.

Despite the bill with guidelines for the 2023 Budget, the value is just a prediction. The definition is only made at the end of each year, based on the accumulated of the months.

And only in January 2023 is the update of benefits released. The government takes into account the year’s inflation result released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).