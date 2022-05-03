Check the results of Quina 5842 and Lotofácil 2510 this Monday (2/5)

posted on 05/02/2022 19:51 / updated on 05/02/2022 20:37



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, on the night of this Monday (2/5), four lotteries: contests 5842 from Quina, 2307 from Lotomania, 2510 from Lotofácil and 238 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina



Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 2.3 million for those who guarantee the five hits, had the following numbers drawn: 76-22-15-80-65.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$ 900 thousand, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:

Column 1: 2

Column 2: 0

Column 3: 9

Column 4: 0

Column 5: 1

Column 6: 2

Column 7: 3

lottomania



With an expected prize of R$500 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 54-46-49-43-32-76-74-08-25-79-11-61-68-83-75-55-78- 06-73-26.

lottoeasy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 13-17-16-24-25-20-01-07-11-02-22-05-19 -14-23.

