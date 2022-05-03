Business

Check the results of Quina 5842 and Lotofácil 2510 this Monday (2/5)

(Credit: Youtube/Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, on the night of this Monday (2/5), four lotteries: contests 5842 from Quina, 2307 from Lotomania, 2510 from Lotofácil and 238 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço da Sorte Caixa, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 2.3 million for those who guarantee the five hits, had the following numbers drawn: 76-22-15-80-65.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 900 thousand, the Super Seven presented the following numbers:
Column 1: 2
Column 2: 0
Column 3: 9
Column 4: 0
Column 5: 1
Column 6: 2
Column 7: 3

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


lottomania

With an expected prize of R$500 thousand, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 54-46-49-43-32-76-74-08-25-79-11-61-68-83-75-55-78- 06-73-26.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 13-17-16-24-25-20-01-07-11-02-22-05-19 -14-23.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.


