Chico Garcia exposes players’ dissatisfaction with Vitor Pereira behind the scenes: “They’re uncomfortable”

According to information from the journalist, the cast is dissatisfied with the method used by Vitor Pereira; Roger Guedes was one of the athletes to express himself openly on the subject

The coach Victor Pereira has rotated in the Corinthians squad in each match, and despite being in the leadership of the Brazilian championship and Group E of Liberators cup. Even with these results, some players are uncomfortable with the coach’s work, according to the journalist Chico Garcia.

during the program ‘Match Open‘ this Monday (2), the communicator highlighted that the cast not satisfied with the constants exchanges carried out by the coach. “The players are not enjoying this rotation. They are bothered by all this. Roger Guedes had no shame in complaining about it during the press conference”, declared.

Marcos Assunção highlighted that this rotation of players hinders the rapport and, consequently, on the performance of the team. in the field. “The coach said: ‘There’s no starter here’. Every coach has his starting lineup, so he can’t say that at Corinthians no one is a starter and no one is a reserve. He has a rotation, but he has a base that he always leaves in games. If he keeps changing players all the time, he doesn’t have a good rapport. When you need it most, you won’t have it.”

After the victory against Strength last Sunday (1), by 1 to 0, the coach pointed out that the Corinthians does not have a starting lineup and that it is necessary to do the rotation by calendar tight. “When they say: ‘Go (play against) Palmeiras and don’t take the starting lineup’. Which starting lineup? But which starters, my friends? Who is a starter in this team? I ask like this: how can we go against Palmeiras win with the starting lineup and then we have to win against Boca Juniors, at home, after three days? We would be crawling around.“, explained Victor Pereira.