Cielo (CIEL3) has a 35% rise in recurring income in the 1st quarter

Cielo (CIEL3) recorded recurring income of R$ 184.6 million, representing an increase of 35.9% compared to the same period last year. Without considering the recurring result, profit would have dropped 23.5% compared to 1Q21.

According to the company, the first quarter of last year had its profit influenced positively, expanding the comparison basis, by the following effects: capital gains from the sale of the affiliate Orizon, assignment and monetary restatement of the Elo platform and reversal of legacy provisions of the New Elo project.

According to the company, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) reached R$ 711.5 million, registering an expansion of 16.0% over 1Q21.

However, there were extraordinary effects in the comparisons with 1Q21 and 4Q21, which limited the growth of Ebitda, highlighted the company.

As a result, recurring EBITDA increased by 52.1% over 1Q21. “The comparison with 4Q21 is hampered by the higher concentration of retail sales in the last months of each year,” he added.

The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 25.8% in the period, up 3.2 pp compared to the margin recorded in 1Q21.

Consolidated net operating revenue reached R$2.762 billion, an increase of 1.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and a reduction of 12.1% over 4Q21.

“The highlight goes to Cateno and Cielo Brasil, with growth of 27.6% and 14.1% over 1Q21, respectively”, he highlighted.

More data from Cielo’s result

Gross profit totaled BRL 913.9 million in the first three months of 2022, up 32% over the same quarter in 2021.

Operating expenses totaled R$ 467.6 million in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 27.4% compared to 1Q21.

The financial result was negative by R$83.2 million in 1Q22, reversing the financial gains of R$34.8 million in 1Q21.

On March 31, 2022, the company recorded total cash and cash equivalents of R$3.512 billion, a decrease of R$3.571 billion compared to March 31, 2021. The reduction in cash and cash equivalents is explained by the strong increase in capital allocated to term products .

On the balance sheet closing date, Cielo recorded total loans and financing of BRL 5.835 billion, a decrease of BRL 3.384 billion when compared to March 31, 2021. The reduction in total loans and financing in relation to the year above is explained by the liquidation of public debentures.

Cielo (CIEL3]) approves JCP

According to the company, JCP in the amount of R$ 65.137 million refers to 1Q22, corresponding to R$ 0.02421156928 per share.

Interest on equity will be distributed and paid to shareholders on May 24, based on shareholders on May 10, and shares will be traded “ex-interest on equity” as of May 11.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related