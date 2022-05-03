Claro is without signal and customers complain about services off the air

customers of clear reported on social networks problems with the operator’s signal on the morning of this Monday, 2nd. According to testimonies in twitteraccess to the 4G network presented a breakdown in its coverage.

Some users, when trying to access the internet, received the following message: “cell phone not registered on the network”. At first, the breakdown seems to be concentrated in municipalities in the State of São Paulo, where 25.8 million mobile accesses operate.

Other reports from Claro’s clients show that the brand’s official app, the My course, also stopped working. The tool works as a kind of SAC for the company that operates directly from the smartphone.

Check out some of the reports involving Claro’s crash this Monday:

Claro has no signal for several cell phone customers this Monday morning (02). The service has been down since 7 am, according to consumer reports on social media. They say it became impossible to use 4G to access the internet. — Thassius Veloso (@thassius) May 2, 2022

It’s almost 11 am and Claro still has no signal and no official announcement. Where’s the respect for customers? @claronxtbrasil @ClaroBrasil — Me (@LenizSouza) May 2, 2022

Miss my 4G @ClaroBrasil 🤡 — Juliana Oliveira (@Juliana_odl) May 2, 2022

Claro’s position on the situation

In response to the various complaints, the telephone company informed, through a note on Twitter, that it is aware of the problems and that technical teams have already been taken to the proper places to solve the impasses.

“I verified in my system that we already have a team dealing with the failure in the locality to regularize coverage as soon as possible”, the company replied to the question of a user angry with the lack of signal and internet connection.

Despite the pronouncement, until the publication of this article, Claro did not give a deadline for the reported problems to be fully resolved.