Closed on Sunday, Mostra de Tiradentes celebrated the return of face-to-face

Mostra Tiradentes returned to the historic city of Minas Gerais for a special edition, as part of the event’s Silver Wedding celebrations, which began in January, in digital format. In five days, from April 27 to May 1, the face-to-face action involved the population of Tiradentes and region, in addition to tourists, in a program that brought together more than 10 thousand spectators to participate in free artistic presentations.

17 Brazilian films were shown – 5 feature films and 12 short films – organized in eight cinema and Mostrinha sessions, and several artistic attractions in different languages: exhibition, conversation circles, street theater, art procession, games with the presence of characters from Turma do Pipoca, magic show and others.

“It was a double-dose celebration – 25 years of Mostra Tiradentes and the return of the in-person event. It is very gratifying to see the square full, families together, socializing in the public space, cinema in dialogue with the other arts. A program that filled the audiences, an initiative that generated jobs and income, social, human and economic development”, highlighted Raquel Hallak, general coordinator of Mostra Tiradentes and director of Universo Produção.

In the opening session, on April 27, after a reception by Banda Ramalho and an audiovisual performance, the audience watched the comedy “A Sogra Perfeita”, directed by Cris D’Amato, and talked with actor Luís Navarro, alongside curator Francis Vogner dos Reis. On the following nights, Cine-Praça hosted the romantic comedy “Eduardo e Mônica”, directed by René Sampaio, with Alice Braga and Gabriel Leone giving life to the characters created by the composer Renato Russo; and “Cabras da Peste”, by Vitor Brandt, with Edmilson Filho and Matheus Nachtergaele.

“Não Vamos Pagar Nada”, by João Fonseca, with Samantha Schmütz, ended the quartet of carioca comedies, followed by a chat with the director and curator Lila Foster. On Sunday, the big screen showed the animation Tromba Trem – O Filme, directed by Zé Brandão, in a session for the whole family, with the presence of Turma do Pipoca and Palhaço Maizena.

There were three short sessions – Mostra Valores, Mostrinha and Curtas na Praça – that brought plural worldviews, from the imaginative perspective of children to traditional popular knowledge.