Colombia’s Left Presidential Candidate Denounces Plan to Assassinate Him | World

Gustavo Petro, the favorite leftist candidate in Colombia’s presidential elections, on Monday canceled events in the country’s coffee region due to a plot by a criminal gang to attack him, according to his publicist.

Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla and former mayor of Bogotá, was due to travel to the region, including the city of Manizales, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Voting is scheduled for the 29th.

The visit was called off after Petro’s security team received information that the La Cordillera criminal gang was planning an attack, his office said in a statement.

“According to the work carried out by the security team, which received first-hand information from sources in the region, the criminal group La Cordillera planned to attempt on the life of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro”said the statement, whose authenticity was confirmed by campaign press officers.

The national police said they would make a statement on the case later this Monday.

The organization La Cordillera, which operates mainly in the coffee region, has been blamed by police for the death of a local organizer of anti-government acts that swept the country a year ago.

Petro leads an opinion poll released last week with 43.6% of voting intentions in the first round, while his closest rival, center-right candidate Federico Gutiérrez, recorded 26.7%.

