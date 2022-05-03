Commentator criticizes Turco Mohamed, Atlético coach: ‘It takes time to move’

photo: Pedro Souza / Atltico Turkish Mohamed in the clash between Atltico and Gois, for the Brazilian

THE Alterosa Sport this Monday (2) featured criticism from Fael Lima to Antonio Mohamed, the Turk, coach of Atltico. For the commentator, Galo’s representative on the program, the alvinegro commander takes time to make substitutions and, when he does, the team drops in performance.

“Every time you (Antonio Mohamed) take time to change the team, because it takes time to change, you have to read faster, but after you make the substitutions, the team doesn’t make more. It was like that against Del Valle. and the team didn’t produce more. Against Gois, you don’t see a better team after the substitutions. The feeling that the rhythm drops and drops a lot. hit a little more to make this reading of the game”, evaluated the journalist.

Fael Lima, however, not only negatively evaluated the work done by ‘El Turco’ in Galo. For the commentator, Atltico had a good first half against Gois, this Saturday, for the 4th round of the Brazilian Championship. In addition, the coach has given the opportunity to play for all athletes in the squad.

“Turk, no one can complain that they didn’t have a chance with you. The whole cast ran. A high score for everyone. So, you have the morals to go to the dressing room and say, ‘You’re fucking me. I gave everyone a chance. Nobody can complain that they are tired. Everyone here has rested. And the name that is being fried is mine’. A good first half (against Gois), a path of created chances”, said Fael Lima.

This Tuesday (3), at 21:30, the Atletico coach will have one more opportunity to prove his worth. Galo faces America in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, at Independencia, in Belo Horizonte. If it wins, the alvinegra team will remain in the classification zone for the round of 16.