Consumers can cancel services via WhatsApp

The Federal Government issues a decree that will allow any consumer to cancel the purchase of products or services through WhatsApp. According to the Metrópoles website, it is still under construction and must be presented in May to start taking effect in October 2022. The future law establishes that any service regulated by the government must have the messenger as one of the options. of cancellation.

In practice, if the consumer uses WhatsApp to subscribe to a pay-TV service, for example, he should be able to cancel through the same place where the contract is made. The measure will include banking establishments, airlines, telephone companies, health plan operators and energy and water distributors.

The federal government wants to allow the use of WhatsApp to cancel services (Image: Asterfolio/Unsplash)

The legislation does not extend this to retail stores, supermarkets, restaurants, schools or the like. Even so, the expectation is that it will be simpler to cancel services, without having to deal with the artifices that such companies use to prevent suspension.

For now, there is still no projection of when the decree will be published in the Official Gazette. As it is an executive decree, complementary to the Consumer Protection Code, it will not be necessary to pass through the Chamber or the Senate for real.

Regulation of service

The famous Customer Service (SAC) will also be regulated in the digital sphere, applicable to websites or applications. They will need to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The telephone will continue as a mandatory route and must work for at least eight hours a day with the option to speak with a human attendant.

All telephone calls must be recorded by the companies and kept for 90 days. Within this period, the consumer has the right to request access to the content of the phone call without having to justify it.

If a service call is interrupted by the company before the service is completed, the company must return the contact. It is not yet clear how this will occur if the company does not have the customer contact, but it is possible that the caller ID will be triggered in this case.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that companies have seven days to respond to the consumer about a complaint, according to the rules of each regulatory agency and specific criteria for the sector. Of course, all of this will require inspection, so it will be necessary to see how everything will be conducted and whether service providers will be able to adapt to the novelty.

Source: Metropolis