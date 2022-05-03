Copom should raise interest rate to 12.75% tomorrow

Next Wednesday (4), the Copom should raise the Selic to 12.75%, that is, an increase of 1 percentage point. According to economic experts, the rate readjustment will make the financial scenario tighter.

Even with the next adjustment slower than the others, economists from large financial institutions highlight the rise in inflation, which exceeded 12% annually, and consequently, the worsening of expectations as the main points for the Central Bank (BC) not to signal the end of the bullish cycle.

Based on this information, we may experience even greater increases in the prime rate. To define the Selic value, Copom observes some factors, such as:

The situation of non-industrialized global commodity values ​​in relation to the war in Ukraine;

The devaluation of the American currency, interest rate hikes by the Fed – which will hold a meeting on the same day;

And the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the last meeting, the Central Bank made some forecasts, including the dollar at R$5.05 and the barrel of oil at US$100.00 at the end of the year, factors that would raise inflation to the target in 2023.

However, the dollar fell below R$ 4.60 in April and the commodity has already returned to close to the value indicated by the BC. However, it was not enough to minimize inflation projections.

Expectations of an expert for the Copom meeting

The chief economist of Banco Itaú, Mário Mesquita, analyzed the scenario and made the following projections:

Copom should indicate an additional moderate adjustment for its next meeting, but maintain flexibility, reinforcing that the risks are predominantly high for inflation;

The Committee should emphasize that, in a scenario of uncertainty, the future steps of monetary policy may be adjusted to ensure the convergence of inflation to its targets;

BC should increase the Selic rate by 1pp and its communication should highlight the situation of high international uncertainty, amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Covid-19 outbreak in China, and higher inflation and interest rates in developed countries.

For Fernando Honorato, chief economist at Bradesco, the projections will be as follows;

BC should raise the Selic to 12.75%, as indicated, and should not commit to future steps, leaving the door open to make a decision based on the data and evolution of inflation that will be known until the next Copom meeting ;

“For now, we maintain our terminal rate expectation at 12.75%.”

Other economists who analyzed the case were Cassiana Fernandez and Vinicius Moreira, from JPMorgan. According to them:

Copom should raise interest rates by 1 pp and keep the door open for additional tightening, albeit at a slower pace;

BC should revise the inflation scenario upwards;

Given the de-anchoring of inflation expectations and high and widespread inflation – the bank expects inflation to end this year at 8% -, “it seems appropriate to continue with the tightening cycle”;

BC should avoid commitment to the end of the cycle, buying time to calibrate monetary policy.

