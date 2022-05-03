Corinthians and Vtor Pereira are warned by Conmebol for attitudes in a duel against Always Ready

This Tuesday, Conmebol released a statement warning Corinthians and Vítor Pereira for attitudes carried out before, during and after the game against Always Ready, in La Paz, for the first round of the Libertadores. On that occasion, Timão was defeated by 2 to 0.

According to the entity, the Corinthians coach, and consequently Corinthians, contravened article 5.1.11.6 of the Conmebol competition manual. The item describes that if athletes do not return from the break within the established time, the team and the team coach will be warned by a disciplinary committee. If the delay is repeated in another match in the competition, both will be fined fifty thousand dollars (approximately R$247,000).

Corinthians was also warned for violating two other articles in the manual. The Parque São Jorge club violated code 5.1.11.6, which refers to the arrival of the team in the city where the match will be played. According to the entity, the team must arrive at the place of the match at least 24 hours before the game, in the case of cities that are 2,000 meters above the sea, the visiting team can arrive up to six hours before the match. If the punishment is repeated, the club must pay a fine of fifty thousand dollars (approximately R$247,000).

Timão was also notified due to another item in the same article. According to Conmebol, the club must attend a meeting in the morning, on the match day, with the presence of a head of the press, a security officer, a representative of the medical part of the club, a member of the technical area and a person responsible for administrative matters. . The lack of one of these members is cause for warning. It was not revealed who failed to attend the meeting.

Finally, the alvinegro club was notified on account of the press conference. Article 7.3.4.5 prescribes that the team must start the conference approximately 15 minutes after the match, with the presence of the coach and a player. The two teams give interviews in the same room, one after the other. There are no details on which item in the article Corinthians injured.

Both the Parque São Jorge club and Vítor Pereira were only notified of the infractions. As described in the articles, a fine is imposed if the rules are broken again. In all the articles cited, the penalty is fifty thousand dollars (approximately R$247,000).

Corinthians was notified by Conmebol

