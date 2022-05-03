Corinthians dominates match and beats Juventude in the debut of the Brazilian Women’s Sub-20

Corinthians made its debut in the Brazilian Under-20 Women’s Championship this Tuesday. The alvinegra team faced Juventude, in Santana de Parnaíba, and won 3-0. The goals were scored by Carioca, Miracatu and Ellen.

In this first phase of the competition, there are 24 teams divided into six groups of four teams each. The teams face each other within the brackets in 80-minute games. The first places in each group and the two best runners-up advance to the next stage.

In addition to Juventude, Corinthians still has Avaí/Kindermann and Botafogo-PB in Group B. It is worth remembering that the CBF does not provide broadcasts for the Brasileirão Feminino Sub-20 duels.

Write it down, Faithful! – the next appointment of the Brabinhas is this Thursday, at 10:30 am. The team faces Avai/Kindermann.

Escalation

For the first game of the competition, the technique Thaissan Passos started Corinthians with: Ravenna; Lívia, Duda Mineira, Bell and Gabi Medeiros; Julia Brito, Sabrina Amorim, Miracatu and Ellen; Manu Olivan and Carioca.

My Helm

The game

First time

Corinthians started the match with ample pressure on Juventude. The Corinthians were responsible for creating the main actions and chances in the first half of the match. Timão continued to smother the opponent in their defense field and maintained a high scoring line for most of the first 40 minutes.

At six minutes into the game, Júlia Brito received a good ball from the left side and, by a little, didn’t open the scoring for Brabinhas. Five minutes later, Carioca dropped a bomb towards the opponent’s goal, but saw the goalkeeper keep it.

In the 25th minute of the first half, Manu Olivan charged a free kick in favor of Timão, but the opposing defense made the cut. Juventude was well placed in their defense, but ended up conceding the first goal in the final stretch of the first half. Bell took it to the baseline and crossed into the area. Carioca entered alone, unmarked, and stamped with her forehead to push to the bottom of the nets.

Shortly before the end of the first stage, Miracatu was responsible for expanding the favorable score for Corinthians. Shirt 7 received clean at the entrance of the area, dominated and hit the exit of the opposing goalkeeper. Soon after, the referee ended the first half.

Second time

With the high pressure and the good level presented in the first half, Corinthians did not make changes at half-time. The alvinegra team returned to the field with the same formation that left with the partial victory.

In the second stage, Timão continued to spend most of the game in the attacking field. At the beginning of the final 40 minutes, Julia Brito launched Miracatu in speed from the left side, but the referee signaled the Corinthians offside.

But it didn’t take long for Corinthians to extend the score to 3-0. the young woman Ellenwho signed a contract with the professional team of Timão and was the first from the base to debut in the main, came out at speed, came face to face with the goalkeeper and pushed towards the goal.

After Timão’s third goal, the technique Thaissan Passos moved with the bowl. There were four changes in the Corinthians team. Lívia, Sabrina Amorim, Carioca and Gabi Medeiros went out to the entrances of Áhlice Guedes, Sabrina Barbosa, Johane and Dayse.

In the final stretch of the match, Julia Brito was replaced by Stefanie. The player, who was captain of the team in the debut, received a hug from the technician on the bench. Juventude even scored a goal in the match, but the goal was annulled by the referee, who got an offside from the opponents.

Corinthians also had a great chance to score the fourth goal. Brabinhas had a favorable foul at the entrance of the area charged by Stefanie. Shirt 21 saw the ball pass through the barrier and the goalkeeper make a defense in the corner. In this way, the match already knew its final numbers: Corinthians 3 to 0 Juventude and debut on the right foot in the Brasileirão Feminino Sub-20.

Fact Sheet of Youth 0 x 3 Corinthians

Competition: Brazilian Under-20 Women’s Championship

Local: Santana de Parnaba Municipal Stadium, Santana de Parnaba, SP

Date: May 03, 2022 (Tuesday)

Time: 14:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Adeli Mara Monteiro

Assistants: Leandra Aires Cossette and Juliana Vicentin Esteves

goals: Miracatu, Ellen Cristine, Carioca (Corinthians)

YOUTH: Livia Leal; Katry, Priscila, Eduarda, Michele, Gabi (Luana), Camily (Larissa Soares), Bianca, Isa, Leticia and Bruna (Larissa).

CORINTHIANS: Ravenna; Lvia (Guedes propeller), Duda Mineira, Bell, Gabi Medeiros (Daise), Julia Brito (Stefanie), Sabrina Amorim (Sabrina Barbosa), Miracatu, Ellen Cristine, Manu Olivan and Carioca (Johane Victoria).

Technician: Thaissan Passos

See more at: Corinthians Feminino, Corinthians Sub-20, Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Juventude.