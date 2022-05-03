Corinthians has six representatives in the squad for the fourth round of the Brazilian 2022

Corinthians’ victory over Fortaleza resulted in six representatives of Timão in the selection for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship. With the triumph, it is worth remembering, the team took the lead in the championship.

the goalkeeper cassiothe defender john victorthe side Rafael Ramosthe steering wheel Maycon and the sock William were the five players who appeared in the round selection. In addition to them, the technician Victor Pereira was also part of the ideal team. The choice, it is worth remembering, was made by the fans through a vote in the twitter tournament official.

In addition to Corinthians, three other teams also secured players in the squad: São Paulo, Coritiba and América-MG. So the ideal team was: Cassio (Corinthians); Rafael Ramos (Corinthians), Diego Costa (Sao Paulo), João Victor (Corinthians) and Egídio (Coritiba); Patrick (Sao Paulo), Maycon (Corinthians), William (Corinthians) and Ramires (America-MG); Calleri (São Paulo) and Léo Gamalho (Coritiba).

At the end of the fourth round, Corinthians established itself in the lead after Santos was defeated by São Paulo. Timão has nine points in the competition and is followed by Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético-MG, both with eight points. Coritiba closes the G4 with seven points – the same score as São Paulo, Santos, Cuiabá, Internacional and Avaí.

Timão’s next commitment for the Brazilian Championship is next Sunday, at 6 pm, against Red Bull Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium. Confrontation is considered direct. Before that, Corinthians face Deportivo Cali, from Colombia, at 21:00, this Wednesday. The match for Libertadores is also away from home.

Check out the squad for the fourth round of the Brasileirão

HELLO, FANS! 🇺🇸 You voted one more time and the #SelecçãoDoTorcedorBR22 from the 4th round it looked like this… pic.twitter.com/fJyRMUQ5zV — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) May 3, 2022

