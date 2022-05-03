Corinthians joins Serie A clubs and signs the creation of a new Brazilian league; Dulio celebrates

Corinthians joined five other clubs this Tuesday morning to take a step towards greater independence for football in Brazil. In São Paulo, the teams signed a document for the creation of a league to organize the Brazilian Championship.

In addition to the Parque São Jorge team, Bragantino, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo also signed the document – with the exception of Cuiabá and Juventude, all Serie A clubs attended the meeting. The only representative of Série B, Cruzeiro also adhered to the idea – Guarani, Ponte Preta, Sport and Vasco had leaders at the meeting.

The clubs’ proposal is to create a league formed by the company Codajas and the bank BTG, giving the clubs some independence from the CBF (Confederação Brasileira de Futebol). Now, a new meeting has been scheduled for the next Thursday, the 12th. The meeting should count on the participation of the 40 clubs that make up the A and B Series of the Brasileirão.

There was an expectation from some officials that more clubs would sign the document as early as this Tuesday, but points in the proposal still divide opinions. Mário Celso Petraglia, president of Athletico-PR, for example, said he was caught off guard without even having the opportunity to read the statute.

“For our 14 clubs, we do not consider (that the league is created). We were surprised by the meeting agenda. The intention would be a conversation between clubs to adjust. Then they came with the statutes ready and that the six would sign, and whoever wanted to sign was also welcome. I didn’t even study the statute. Athletico will listen to its Council and, if it is in accordance with our principles, we will sign. As long as it is clear that the foundation will be of the 20. And we will not go in tow of the six. What we want is to share better, fairer, and not for Flamengo to have 70 times the value of Athletico-PR on pay-per-view. 70 times in the same competition. Let them play alone. Let Flamengo play against Corinthians, Corinthians against Flamengo. Now they need the other 18 to make a product that is the Campeonato Brasileiro. And they want to stay, as always, with everything”, said the representative to the ge.globe.

The teams are still divided into two blocks. On one side are Corinthians and the other five that have already signed the document, while on the other are the ten clubs that make up “Forte Futebol”: Atlético-MG, Atlético-GO, Athletico-PR, Avaí, Ceará, Coritiba, Cuiabá, Fortaleza, Goiás and Youth.

Among the main differences of the “groups” is the division of resources from TV contracts, as exemplified in Petraglia’s speech above. The proposal of Codajas, one of the companies forming the league, is that the transfer follows the following distribution: 40% of fixed amounts, 30% variable for sports performance and 30% for audience. The Forte Futebol group, however, defends that the numbers be 50% for the first topic and 25% for the other two.

In turn, the president of Corinthians, Duilio Monteiro Alves, celebrated the first step towards the creation of the league. He minimized the differences between the clubs and showed that he believed that the next meeting (scheduled for the 12th) will be even more fruitful in the advancement of negotiations.

“(Having) disagreements is normal, it’s a process that Brazilian football has been seeking for a long time in the formation of the long-awaited league. We leave very happy, very happy that the first step was taken. Until the 12th of May (date for another meeting), we hope that all clubs, some still with problems of advice, approvals, legal part, the 40 clubs of Series A and B taking part“, started the corinthian for the Gazette.

Duilio also took the opportunity to explain the proposed format in creating the league. He pointed out that the idea is that there is a separation between Serie A and B and also stressed the possibility of change throughout creation.

“The statute provides that there is a Serie A and a Serie B council, formed by the participating clubs, and which has a professional at the head of the league.this is the format that we are looking for, a professional league, so that we can improve everything that we are not satisfied”, analyzed the representative in an interview for the TV Globo on leaving the meeting.

“Everything that has been proposed can be changed later, within the league itself. We want the discussions to leave the informal scope to be discussed within the league itself, so any differences can be resolved up front in the discussion of the clubs that make up the league. The main thing, which we sought, is that the clubs take part. Today the statute was presented and everything can be discussed within the league environment. That’s what we’re looking for, today the league is being born, it becomes a reality and everything that we have of divergence can be discussed later and any necessary changes such as statute, form of revenue division and everything else that diverges can be discussed in the environment of a formed league”, he concluded.

