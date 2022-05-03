Corinthians takes the lead in the Brazilian Championship at the end of the fourth round; see table
Corinthians ended the fourth round of the 2022 Campeonato Brasileiro as the overall leader of the competition. The first place had already been conquered by Timão in the second round of the national championship, being ceded days later, after defeat to Palmeiras.
In this fourth round, Timão reached the first position as soon as the match against Fortaleza ended last Sunday. The possibility of Santos winning against São Paulo, which could drop Corinthians to second place, was inhibited by the 2-1 victory of the tricolor team. – see full table below.
With nine points conquered in four matches, Timão opened a one-point advantage over Red Bull Bragantino, in second place. Interestingly, the Bragança Paulista team is Corinthians’ next opponent in the Brazilian Championship – the teams face each other on Sunday at 18:00.
Rounding out the G4 of the Brasileirão are Santos, with eight points, and Atlético-MG, who won the same amount. The fifth and sixth places go to Coritiba and Cuiabá, both with seven points conquered.
In addition to the Brasileirão, Corinthians also leads its group in Libertadores. Next Wednesday, the squad will visit Deportivo Cali, in Colombia, at 9 pm. The match is valid for the fourth round of the group stage of the continental tournament.
See the games of the 4th round of the Brasileirão 2022
Games on 04/20/2022
19:30 – Flamengo 0 x 0 Palmeiras
Games on 04/30/2022
16:30 – America-MG 1 x 0 Athletico-PR
16:30 – Ceará 0 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino
18:30 – Goiás 2 x 2 Atlético-MG
19h00 – Cuiabá 1 x 1 Atlético-GO
Games on 05/01/2022
11h00 – Botafogo 1 x 1 Youth
16:00 – Coritiba 3 x 2 Fluminense
16:00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza
19:00 – International 0 x 0 Avai
Games on 05/02/2022
20h00 – São Paulo 2 x 1 Santos
Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Corinthians
|9
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|75
|2nd
|Red Bull Bragantino
|8
|4
|two
|two
|0
|8
|3
|5
|67
|3rd
|Atlético-MG
|8
|4
|two
|two
|0
|7
|4
|3
|67
|4th
|coritiba
|7
|4
|two
|1
|1
|9
|6
|3
|58
|5th
|Sao Paulo
|7
|4
|two
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|58
|6th
|saints
|7
|4
|two
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|58
|7th
|cuiabá
|7
|4
|two
|1
|1
|3
|two
|1
|58
|8th
|International
|7
|4
|two
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|58
|9th
|Hawaii
|7
|4
|two
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|58
|10th
|America-MG
|6
|4
|two
|0
|two
|5
|5
|0
|50
|11th
|palm trees
|5
|4
|1
|two
|1
|6
|4
|two
|42
|12th
|Flamengo
|5
|4
|1
|two
|1
|4
|3
|1
|42
|13th
|Botafogo
|5
|4
|1
|two
|1
|6
|6
|0
|42
|14th
|Fluminense
|4
|4
|1
|1
|two
|3
|4
|-1
|33
|15th
|Ceará
|3
|3
|1
|0
|two
|4
|6
|-two
|33
|16th
|Atletico-PR
|3
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|25
|17th
|Atlético-GO
|3
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|25
|18th
|Goiás
|two
|4
|0
|two
|two
|5
|9
|-4
|17
|19th
|Youth
|two
|4
|0
|two
|two
|4
|8
|-4
|17
|20th
|Strength
|0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|-3
|0
See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
