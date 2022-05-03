Sports

Corinthians takes the lead in the Brazilian Championship at the end of the fourth round; see table

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read

Corinthians ended the fourth round of the 2022 Campeonato Brasileiro as the overall leader of the competition. The first place had already been conquered by Timão in the second round of the national championship, being ceded days later, after defeat to Palmeiras.

In this fourth round, Timão reached the first position as soon as the match against Fortaleza ended last Sunday. The possibility of Santos winning against São Paulo, which could drop Corinthians to second place, was inhibited by the 2-1 victory of the tricolor team. – see full table below.

With nine points conquered in four matches, Timão opened a one-point advantage over Red Bull Bragantino, in second place. Interestingly, the Bragança Paulista team is Corinthians’ next opponent in the Brazilian Championship – the teams face each other on Sunday at 18:00.

Rounding out the G4 of the Brasileirão are Santos, with eight points, and Atlético-MG, who won the same amount. The fifth and sixth places go to Coritiba and Cuiabá, both with seven points conquered.

In addition to the Brasileirão, Corinthians also leads its group in Libertadores. Next Wednesday, the squad will visit Deportivo Cali, in Colombia, at 9 pm. The match is valid for the fourth round of the group stage of the continental tournament.

See the games of the 4th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 04/20/2022
19:30 – Flamengo 0 x 0 Palmeiras
Games on 04/30/2022
16:30 – America-MG 1 x 0 Athletico-PR
16:30 – Ceará 0 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino
18:30 – Goiás 2 x 2 Atlético-MG
19h00 – Cuiabá 1 x 1 Atlético-GO
Games on 05/01/2022
11h00 – Botafogo 1 x 1 Youth
16:00 – Coritiba 3 x 2 Fluminense
16:00 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza
19:00 – International 0 x 0 Avai
Games on 05/02/2022
20h00 – São Paulo 2 x 1 Santos

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG %
1st Corinthians 9 4 3 0 1 7 4 3 75
2nd Red Bull Bragantino 8 4 two two 0 8 3 5 67
3rd Atlético-MG 8 4 two two 0 7 4 3 67
4th coritiba 7 4 two 1 1 9 6 3 58
5th Sao Paulo 7 4 two 1 1 8 5 3 58
6th saints 7 4 two 1 1 6 3 3 58
7th cuiabá 7 4 two 1 1 3 two 1 58
8th International 7 4 two 1 1 3 3 0 58
9th Hawaii 7 4 two 1 1 4 5 -1 58
10th America-MG 6 4 two 0 two 5 5 0 50
11th palm trees 5 4 1 two 1 6 4 two 42
12th Flamengo 5 4 1 two 1 4 3 1 42
13th Botafogo 5 4 1 two 1 6 6 0 42
14th Fluminense 4 4 1 1 two 3 4 -1 33
15th Ceará 3 3 1 0 two 4 6 -two 33
16th Atletico-PR 3 4 1 0 3 1 6 -5 25
17th Atlético-GO 3 4 0 3 1 3 7 -4 25
18th Goiás two 4 0 two two 5 9 -4 17
19th Youth two 4 0 two two 4 8 -4 17
20th Strength 0 3 0 0 3 1 4 -3 0

See also all the rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See more at: Brazilian Championship.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 hour ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Corinthians trains with different activities focused on the Libertadores debut; Cantillo back

March 31, 2022

G2 wins NAVI on LAN for the first time since 2019 and goes to IEM Katowice 2022 decision | DRAFT5

February 27, 2022

Jesus, Vitor Pereira, Paulo Fonseca, Luís Castro… Corinthians has never been so rejected – Prisma

February 21, 2022

Botafogo or Palmeiras? Patrick de Paula has already defined where he wants to play this season

March 16, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button