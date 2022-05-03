Cough, runny nose, body pain? Know when to seek care

With the increase in demand for care for children with respiratory symptoms in the health network (public and private) of Curitiba in this period of the year, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) readjusted its system, assigning 11 health units to care for respiratory conditions.

The change in the system prioritizes emergency care, while welcoming all those who seek health services, in an early response to the moment.

The Department of Health maintains the Central 3350-9000 to answer by phone those with mild respiratory symptoms. In this way, it frees up the Health Units to receive moderate cases and leaves the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) only for those who present more serious symptoms, of urgency and emergency.

Historically, Curitiba has registered an increase in cases of respiratory diseases since March – especially in immunologically more vulnerable populations, such as children. This trend was confirmed this April and should continue to grow in the coming weeks.

Where to seek care for each symptom

mild respiratory symptoms

Coryza (runny nose)

Nasal congestion (blocked nose)

Sore throat

Cough

Loss of smell and taste

Low fever (at or above 37.8°C) less than 24 hours

Headache

Body ache

Where to go: stay home and call Central 3350-9000, open daily from 8 am to 8 pm

Moderate Respiratory Symptoms

Fever (at or above 37.8°C) for more than 24 hours

Fever that does not improve with the use of antipyretics (paracetamol or dipyrone)

Vomiting that does not improve with medication

Weakness

feeling short of breath

accelerated breathing

Difficulty breathing, but able to speak and/or eat/suck (for babies)

wheezing

Purple finger tips

Where to go: look for one of the 11 health units with exclusive care for these cases (check the list here). From Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm, and on Saturday, from 8 am to 5 pm.

Severe respiratory symptoms – Urgency and Emergency

purplish lips

groans

Difficulty speaking due to shortness of breath

Difficulty eating and drinking fluids due to shortness of breath

Child unable to breastfeed due to shortness of breath

Difficulty staying awake

Mental confusion

Very high fever (at or above 39°C)

Red/purple spots on the body

Swollen lips and/or eyes

Where to go: look for an Emergency Care Unit (UPA), every day, 24-hour service. Check the addresses here.

