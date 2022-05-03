Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, warn experts

posted on 05/03/2022 06:00



Necessary protection: the use of a mask, since March 10, has become an individual decision and no longer mandatory – (credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

With a more inattentive look at the daily life of the streets of the Federal District, one can lead to the erroneous idea that the covid-19 pandemic is no longer a reality in the country’s capital. Brasilienses seem to be experiencing days of complete tranquility, with the release of the use of masks in open and closed environments, the end of the state of public calamity and the first day without a record of deaths from the disease since the beginning of the health emergency.

The transmission rate of covid-19 in the DF reached, this Monday (3/5), 0.92, and, despite being within the limit considered safe – below 1 -, the result is the highest since 18 May. February. The number indicates that 100 patients with the disease can transmit it, on average, to 92 people. Even so, the Federal District Government considers that the situation is not so serious. Undersecretary of Health Surveillance of the DF, Divino Valero says that there is no longer a pandemic in the country’s capital. For him, the scenario does not even characterize an epidemic. “It’s not even an epidemic (in the DF), because there is no explosion of cases and the numbers are decreasing. We are in a good state in the fight against the disease, and the status is of control. I classify the situation in the DF as a state alert”, he notes.

On April 13, the World Health Organization (WHO) maintained the status of a pandemic for covid-19. A few days later, in the opposite direction, the GDF revoked the decree of public calamity in the DF. “Pandemic is when a disease is present in several continents of the world, so the role of the WHO, which is responsible for the world, is to admit what is logical, that the disease is present on a global level”, explains Divino Valero.

The virus still circulates

However, experts consulted by the Correio point out that this is not the time to let one’s guard down. A member of a group of researchers that has been following the evolution of the pandemic in the country and in the DF since the beginning of the crisis, professor Tarcísio Marciano, from the University of Brasília (UnB), disagrees with the undersecretary Divino Valero. For him, removing the mandatory masks in closed places was hasty. In addition to the suspension of the item, the end of the public calamity implies people’s perception of the crisis. “If it sends a message to the population that the pandemic is over and that there is no more danger, then we can return to normal. But it is not quite like that. Unfortunately, the virus still circulates in a significant way – of course not as much as it was in the beginning. of the year”, highlights the researcher from the Physics Institute.

He warns of the emergence of new strains of the virus. “There is always the danger that a variant will emerge, even though it may be more contagious and against which vaccines may be less effective. (The pandemic) is a problem that will continue for a while, despite the current situation being one of relative comfort. “, completes Tarcísio, who is complemented by infectologist Julival Ribeiro. “Omicron is in circulation and is a highly transmissible variant, including subvariants. The disease is decreasing, however, new waves may still occur”, warns the doctor. “Despite the favorable moment, I suggest that the health authorities resume campaigns clarifying to people the need and importance of taking the 3rd and 4th doses. Only then will we keep the pandemic at the desired level”, advises the infectologist.





Also infectious disease specialist Ana Helena Germoglio highlights, with reservations, that the non-record of deaths in 24 hours is an excellent sign. “It means that immunization really fulfilled what it promised: the reduction of the risk of serious cases and deaths. These drops show that we can try to return to a minimally safe life. which suggests the maintenance of security measures by people from risk groups. It confirms the opinion of colleagues. “We need to think (the pandemic) globally. With the dynamics of movement of people, we cannot think that the cases are restricted only to Brazil or the DF, right now, when there has been an increase in cases in some states, mainly severe cases in people without the complete vaccination schedule”, he points out.

The specialist highlights the importance of vaccination. “Immunization cannot be thought of individually. It is no use, for example, for Brazil to have a large part of the population immunized and some countries not. Immunization is nothing more than a form of empathy, because it reduces the chance of transmitting the disease to other people”, he continues.

It also draws attention to the emergence of new strains. “In Africa, there is the identification of new variants, which we still don’t know if they will be of interest or concern. Of course, we are closer than far (from the end of the pandemic), but there is still a long way to go”, adds Ana. Helena Germoglio.

new variants

There is no way for a pandemic to end in one country. If the whole world is still on alert, Brazil cannot relax. The indicators are favorable, yes, but we still need to be cautious. It is not appropriate, from a scientific point of view, to decree that the pandemic is over. China, for example, is still at a difficult time. With globalization and the speed of movement of people, you cannot let your guard down.

Today, mainly, one should look at hospitalizations for covid-19 and, as a consequence, the hospital’s capacity to absorb these potential cases, in addition to, of course, monitoring the number of new cases. These indicators are at comfortable levels, but they must be monitored to avoid a new burden on the health system if a new variant emerges. There is consensus in the scientific world that other strains will appear. It’s a matter of time. When it happens, if we have (in the DF) low coverage of booster vaccines, as we have today, there may be overcrowding in health units, even if it does not cause serious cases, if the eventual variant is highly transmissible.

The relaxation of security measures is understandable and acceptable to a certain extent. I believe that the use of masks should remain mandatory in closed places. Normal life will not be like it was in 2019, it will be a new reality, where we will have to learn to live with the coronavirus. Some measures will eventually have to be reinforced and, at other times, they may be relaxed, but monitoring of this type of situation will be constant.

At this time, when the pandemic is not over but we have to stay tuned, at least proof of vaccination and social distance should be kept even in open places.

Mauro Sanchez, epidemiologist and deputy coordinator of the Situation Room at the University of Brasilia (SDS/FS)

Calamity

Decree No. 41,882, of March 8, 2021, was revoked by Governor Ibaneis Rocha, on April 18, 2022, one day after the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance, determined by the Ministry of Health. The text kept the DF under a state of public calamity due to the covid-19 pandemic. In practice, the overthrow of the norm changed rules for obtaining public resources for social assistance policies, urgent actions in the health area and for the productive sector. The rule exempted the GDF from following the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF); it allowed access to Union resources and social benefits in advance; and released the deferral of the payment of federal loans obtained by the DF. With the repeal, the need to comply with legislation and collection of taxes provided for in the Constitution was resumed.

Report card

The DF Health Department recorded only one death due to covid-19 this Monday (2/5), which took place in September 2021. The victim, a woman between 70 and 79 years old, was obese and suffered from metabolic disorders. and heart problems. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the DF has lost 11,652 lives to covid-19. With 360 more cases of the disease recorded yesterday, the country’s capital has 696,847 infections. The weekly average of deaths reached 1.6 – the second lowest rate of the year. The mobile calculation for cases reached 179.4. Both indicators are down, compared to the results of 14 days ago.