Covid-19: see bulletin from the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 05/02/2022; newsletter does not point out new deaths from the disease | Wood zone

Regarding the number of new confirmed and suspected cases, the newsletter pointed out 16 new positive and 135 suspicious notifications.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,435 infected, 140,300 suspicious notifications and 2,256 lives lost in the city.

Deaths caused by Covid-19

previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total
Not disclosed 0 2,256

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

New victims of Covid-19

Sex Age date of death comorbidity
no registry*

Source: PJF

Confirmed cases of Covid-19

previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total
Not disclosed +16 66,435

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Growth of confirmed cases of Covid-19

Data are from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall.

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Suspected cases of Covid-19

previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total
Not disclosed +135 140,300

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

* The Prefecture does not disclose data on discarded cases in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19

Type Current hospitalization Hospitalization the day before
ICU (private + public) 0 0 patients
Wards (private + public) 1 patients 0 patients
Total inpatients 1 hospitalized 0 hospitalized

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

SUS ICU and ward rate with Covid-19 beds only

Current SUS ICU rate Previous SUS ICU rate Current SUS ward rate Previous SUS ward rate
0% 0% 0% 0%

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19

Data are from the last few months in the municipality in private and public hospitals

Total bed occupancy (Covid-19 + other diseases)

Current total occupancy Previous day’s total occupancy
77.26% (private + public) 74.73% (private + public)
91.73% (public only) 86.47% (public only)
63.89% (private only) 63.89% (private only)

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Recovered from Covid-19

Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

*ICU bed numbers may be updated more than once every 24 hours.

