Covid-19: see bulletin from the Juiz de Fora City Hall of 05/02/2022; newsletter does not point out new deaths from the disease | Wood zone

Regarding the number of new confirmed and suspected cases, the newsletter pointed out 16 new positive and 135 suspicious notifications.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,435 infected, 140,300 suspicious notifications and 2,256 lives lost in the city.

Deaths caused by Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total Not disclosed 0 2,256

Confirmed cases of Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total Not disclosed +16 66,435

Growth of confirmed cases of Covid-19 Data are from the daily bulletins released by the City Hall. Source: Juiz de Fora City Hall

Suspected cases of Covid-19 previous bulletin current bulletin Accumulated total Not disclosed +135 140,300

* The Prefecture does not disclose data on discarded cases in the municipality since the beginning of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 Type Current hospitalization Hospitalization the day before ICU (private + public) 0 0 patients Wards (private + public) 1 patients 0 patients Total inpatients 1 hospitalized 0 hospitalized

SUS ICU and ward rate with Covid-19 beds only Current SUS ICU rate Previous SUS ICU rate Current SUS ward rate Previous SUS ward rate 0% 0% 0% 0%

Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 Data are from the last few months in the municipality in private and public hospitals

Total bed occupancy (Covid-19 + other diseases) Current total occupancy Previous day’s total occupancy 77.26% (private + public) 74.73% (private + public) 91.73% (public only) 86.47% (public only) 63.89% (private only) 63.89% (private only)

*ICU bed numbers may be updated more than once every 24 hours.