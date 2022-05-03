Crimes of the Future, with Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, gets new images

the long Crimes of the Futurewhich marks the return of director David Cronenberg after 8 years, and starring Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensengained new images.

Check out the production images NEON:

The film takes place in a world where humans are adapting to a synthetic environment and bodies are undergoing new transformations and mutations. Viggo Mortensen plays a famous performance artist named Saul Tenser who, working with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs into avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator for the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks her movements and soon discovers a mysterious group. Her mission: to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

are also in the list Scott Speedman and Don McKellar .

David Cronenberg is also an actor can be seen on the screens of Paramount+ in Star Trek: Discoverywhere the character Kovich lives.

Crimes of the Future premieres at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

No information about its debut in Brazil.

