News

Crimes of the Future, with Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen, gets new images

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius3 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

the long Crimes of the Futurewhich marks the return of director David Cronenberg after 8 years, and starring Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensengained new images.

Check out the production images NEON:

  • crimes of the future
  • crimes of the future

Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen shine in David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future horror trailer

The film takes place in a world where humans are adapting to a synthetic environment and bodies are undergoing new transformations and mutations. Viggo Mortensen plays a famous performance artist named Saul Tenser who, working with his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), publicly shows the metamorphosis of his organs into avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator for the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks her movements and soon discovers a mysterious group. Her mission: to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

are also in the list Scott Speedman and Don McKellar .

David Cronenberg is also an actor can be seen on the screens of Paramount+ in Star Trek: Discoverywhere the character Kovich lives.

Crimes of the Future premieres at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

No information about its debut in Brazil.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius3 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Ukrainian negotiator is killed, and deputy says it was for treason with Russia – 03/06/2022 – World

March 6, 2022

At least 20 dead in Ukrainian attack in Donetsk, separatists say

March 15, 2022

Bolsonaro says Brazil will receive Ukrainians fleeing war | Ukraine and Russia

March 1, 2022

American buys ship used in film

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button