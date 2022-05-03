Crossing the Line – Film Scenes – Review

Gender: Thriller

Thriller Direction: Michele Civetta

Michele Civetta Road map: Alex Felix Bendaña, Andrew Levitas, Michele Civetta

Alex Felix Bendaña, Andrew Levitas, Michele Civetta Cast: Shea Whigham, Bruce Dern, Olivia Munn, Zach Avery, Frank Grillo, Taegen Burns, Alex Wraith, Taryn Manning, Mark Boone Junior, Mike O’Connell.

Shea Whigham, Bruce Dern, Olivia Munn, Zach Avery, Frank Grillo, Taegen Burns, Alex Wraith, Taryn Manning, Mark Boone Junior, Mike O’Connell. Duration: 91 minutes

Dog world movies – consist of those productions where nothing but rock bottom is filmed. Drugged people with no chance of recovery, with children living on the fringes of addiction and trafficking, fallen men trying to recover irrecoverable people, orphans in eternal family conflict, both psychological and graphic violence that leads to no other path than that of melancholy. . I cited features that could be in several different films, but are all in crossing the line, today’s Netflix premiere, one of those detective titles that leave you more harm than good. It’s not about any redemption behind the narrative, but an eternal hole where digging is not known whether to lead back to the top or further down into the earth.

Michele Civetta is on his second foray into feature films here, he’s an Italian filming in English and that makes all the difference in looking at his product. The film is carried away by much more drama, more passion, more dramatic intensity, than it asked for, which makes its atmosphere heavy, almost lugubrious. We know that everything will end badly, we just don’t know how bad and for how many people, which is a shame not because it’s an intention (and creates spoilers in itself), but because it demonstrates an irrational capacity for not knowing how to deal with cinematic springs if they do not include grief. This depressive excess takes away from his feature some gradations of color, leaving everything in a single tone and taking away a certain malice that would be necessary for the film to have nuances, which pass away.

Lionsgate

Even in daytime sequences, crossing the line don’t let yourself be carried away by a place to breathe. Well, look at an attempt at a comic incursion in a profoundly bad taste, for the spectator and the protagonist. Parker is a social worker (unconventional, let’s say) who at his agency has to live with a person as unpleasant as Stu, who spends his day “trying to lighten the mood” with his comic tirades. Well, that person’s mood is so much worse than the general mood of the film, that we understand Parker’s outburst against him, at one point – in fact, we almost feel vindicated. Now, a film that chooses such a pathetic and depressing figure as relief, much more than what surrounds him, cannot have its ideas of relief so well intentioned.

All the themes chosen by the script are in agreement with the direction, that is, communication is immediate. This only detracts from the product more, but when we look at the general stuff, strangely it all makes sense, no matter how bad the emotional outcome. It is an arduous path of depression and helplessness, where even the love that may arise here and there is the result of extreme lack in an environment of dependence. There is no possible panel where the viewer can expect moments of pause, even if momentarily, from the general state of affairs. Any minimal interaction between characters that could suggest an escape from the state in which everything is, is actually translated into imagery and narrative in order to reintroduce the drama to the overall context. Will only death free those saddened figures from torment?

Lionsgate

The cast includes a group of actors who seem to have understood the context of the work very well. Shea Whigham, for example, I don’t remember ever seeing him doing anything other than a derivation, with more or less character, of that same protagonist. Although it is a beautiful performance, it is a one-note, widespread samba. Olivia Munn, who is generally lighter, here is placed in a field of suffering to rival Janete Clair’s young ladies – obviously, considering that no soap opera had a drug-addicted protagonist. Bruce Dern, with his usual competence, finally manages to bring a breath of life into a film that smells like death from beginning to end. Not that he is a light type that he interprets, but his presence suggests liberation, revolt and nonconformity with what life presents him, and not passive acceptance of the end. That is, he was among the cast of crossing the line a way of looking at things that could keep the gloomy tone of the whole, but that presented itself with a fury that the film chose not to have.

A big moment

The reckoning between father and son

