Cruzeiro delays payments, and Dedé charges R$ 17.7 million in court

Defender Dedé went to court again against Cruzeiro, as the club did not comply with the agreement made in July last year. It was agreed that Raposa would pay R$16.6 million to the player, in 60 installments of R$276,000. The first expired on January 15, but as Cruzeiro did not deposit any amount for the four months of 2022, Dedé filed a request for continuation of execution in the Labor Court.

In the agreement made last year, Cruzeiro still had to pay R$ 1.1 million to the player’s lawyer, in 24 installments. But it also did not make any payment, totaling R$ 17.7 million. In addition, Dedé charges a fine for the delay in deposits and the inclusion of the SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol).

Among the requests made by Dedé, is to block the revenue generated by the club, to guarantee the payment of the amount that is owed to the player. To justify the request, the defender’s defense alleges that Cruzeiro has not yet formalized the Centralized Regime of Executions, as provided for in the SAF Law.

“It is not too much to point out that, although Law No.: 14.193/2021, which enabled the creation of the SAF, allows the payment of the club’s debts through the Centralized Execution Regime, to date nothing has been made official by the Respondent in relation to the measures before this specialized court, which authorizes the continuation of the execution with all the legally permitted restrictions”, cites the lawsuit filed by Dedé, on April 29.

According to the Law, clubs can create a queue of creditors and pay off debts within ten years. The information was initially disclosed in the ge and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

Cruzeiro chose not to comment on the matter.