Cryptos today: Bitcoin hits $38,500 and could drop further; FIFA picks World Cup crypto soars and Solana explains network crash

Bitcoin (BTC) returns to record losses on Tuesday morning (3) and goes to $ 38,465 after a 1% drop from the same time yesterday, and following a weekend of ups and downs marked by a negative month close for the cryptocurrency.

Although a sharper drop has not yet been seen – the price has retreated, at most, to the $37,700 region – analysts remain apprehensive and continue to expect the digital currency to soon make new annual lows of at least $37,700. minus $35,000. The caution among investors comes amid expectations that the US central bank will make a further half-point rate hike later this week.

Despite being known as a bullish month, May has been disappointing so far and could cause Bitcoin to break a traditional market cycle that until recently made the price rise at this time of year, to fall towards the month of July, with an expected recovery. only in the second half. In this way, the famous financial market phrase “sell in May and go away”, which for a long time has not been applied to cryptocurrency, may become true this time.

One of the clues that Bitcoin’s bearishness could be prolonged is the behavior of the Bitcoin dominance indicator, which refers to the share of BTC in relation to the crypto market as a whole. Within a year, the index was stuck in a range just above 40%, but analysts point out that data are beginning to suggest that the number could increase, as usual in bear markets of cryptocurrencies.

In practice, in addition to a bearish forecast for BTC, the behavior of the indicator lights up the warning signal once and for all, especially for altcoins, which tend to perform much worse at these times of the market cycle – that is, Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and other cryptos could be close to falling even stronger.

In the most catastrophic scenario, Bitcoin could plummet to the $22,000 range, where the moving average with the greatest potential for support (a zone with high buying demand) is currently positioned. However, a momentary drop to around $15,000 is not ruled out.

“Nothing indicates to me that the worst scenario will not happen, because the global market may even recover little by little, but Bitcoin also has its cycles, and it is common for it to visit these areas [a cada ciclo]”, pointed out trader Vinícius Terranova in participation in Cripto+ last night (watch in the player below).

Not even the most ardent supporters of Bitcoin as a technology believe that the cryptocurrency will make it through a sharper retreat unscathed. Trader Tone Vays, who became famous for predicting a sharp decline in Bicoin four years ago, said last weekend, in an interview with InfoMoney CoinDesk, that the price of BTC is expected to drop below $30K soon. On the other hand, he still believes in a strong recovery from August onwards.

Already among those who believe in good winds for Bitcoin in the short term is Mark Connors, head of research at 3iQ Digital Asset. For him, cryptocurrency prices could react either way after the US interest rate rises, creating the potential for an ongoing “divergence in volatility between US equities and Bitcoin”. Bitcoin volatility has significantly decreased over the long-term horizon considering the last five years, in what would be a sign of growing confidence in digital assets.

On the other hand, the expert also said that “if rates continue to rise and push credit (investment grade, high yield) down, the risk of liquidations and deleveraging will affect all assets, including crypto in the short term.”

Bitcoin has plunged 17% in April and is down 44% since reaching its all-time high of approximately $69,000 in November last year. May has traditionally been a stronger month, with BTC gains averaging 27% over the past 11 years. But the cryptocurrency has increasingly correlated with US equities in recent months, particularly with the tech sector which saw a 13% drop in April.

US 10-year Treasury yields rose more than 3% for the first time in five years, something that often impacts risky assets. However, Connors saw “no material impact on the cryptocurrency price” and predicts that “Bitcoin will outperform [o desempenho das] shares, regardless of the rate increase [de juros]indicate our data”.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 38,465.53 +1% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,835.00 +0.6% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 388.19 0% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.616361 -0.3% Solana (SOL) US$ 87.83 -0.2%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Alrorand (SOMETHING) US$ 0.706729 +18.7% Helium (HNT) $15.45 +12.7% FraxShare (FXS) $25.20 +10.8% The Graph (GRT) US$ 0.327841 +6.9% Avalanche (AVAX) US$ 60.91 +5%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Klaytn (KLAY) US$ 0.3067 -13.90% Stepn (GMT) $4.24 -8.69% Kronos (CRO) $16.19 -7.45% nexus (nexus) US$ 1,448.84 -3.02% ApeCoin (APE) US$ 213.24 -2.83%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 35.20 +1.82% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 46.32 +3.62% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 42.28 +3.93% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 33.90 -4.82% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 36.75 -3.56% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 12.15 +0.99% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.41 -3.58% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 6.00 -6.68%

See the main news of the crypto market this Tuesday (3):

Algorand is FIFA’s official blockchain for the World Cup

FIFA has partnered with Algorand (ALGO) to be the official blockchain for the World Cup starting in November in Qatar.

Under the agreement, Algorand will be a “regional supporter” of the World Cup in North America and Europe and an official sponsor of the Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand next year. The partnership comes weeks after cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com also became a sponsor of the 2022 World Cup.

In a technical partnership, Algorand will provide FIFA’s official blockchain wallet. The world football’s governing body will also receive assistance from Algorand to “further develop its digital asset strategy”.

Algorand’s ALGO token rose by more than 20% after the news was announced, data from CoinGecko shows.

Solana explains the reason for the 7-hour network outage

Bots linked to a new non-fungible token (NFT) project built on Solana caused a seven-hour network congestion on Saturday, the project’s developers confirmed in a post released today. No new blocks were produced by the network during this period.

Solana processes an average of 2,700 transactions per second (tps), blockchain explorers show, with a top peak of over 710,000 tps on a standard network, as per developer documents.

However, on Saturday night, millions of transactions flooded the network every second, which caused computers that validate transactions to run out of memory and crash, the developers said.

“A huge amount of inbound transactions (6 million per second) flooded the network, exceeding 100 Gbps of traffic on individual nodes,” the developers wrote. “There is no evidence of a denial of service attack, but evidence indicates that the bots tried to programmatically obtain a new NFT by being coined using the popular Candy Machine program.”

Validators ran out of memory when trying to clear transactions on other abandoned blocks. The number of total forks that validators had to evaluate exceeded their ability to do it automatically, which led to manual intervention to fix the issue.

Crypto.com reinstates rewards after user complaints

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said the company will continue to offer staking rewards to its cardholders on a daily basis, reversing the decision to phase out the rewards program.

The decision had led to a strong reaction among community members on social networks such as Reddit and Twitter. Most of the comments were negative and critical, and the price of Crypto.com’s CRO token dropped as much as 11% in the following hours.

Crypto.com has since gone back and reinstated staking rewards, which allows cardholders to lock in CROs for a period of 180 days to earn income.

“Rather than completely eliminating card staking win rates, we will offer a more balanced approach: 8% annual yield for private members (Obsidian, Icy White and Frosted Rose Gold), 4% for Royal Indigo and Jade cardholders Green,” Marszalek said in a tweet this morning.

Game simulates the experience of investing via blockchain in Brazil

A new game launched this Tuesday (2) focused on Brazilian investors simulates the experience of buying securities using blockchain technology – and following all the rules studied at the moment by Brazilian regulators.

Announced by Vórtx, an infrastructure fintech for the capital market, in partnership with QR Capital, the game Token Experience anticipates how the joint venture’s tokenizer will work, and will show how to trade fictitious assets with operations registered on the blockchain.

Brazilian startup raises $880,000 in cryptocurrencies from Unicef

The Brazilian startup focused on teaching with artificial intelligence Weni raised from Unicef ​​a contribution of 54.16 Ethereum (ETH), equivalent to R$ 882 thousand.

The fundraising took place through the initiative “The CryptoFound”, which enables investments in projects that seek to help the challenges faced by children and adolescents with the use of cryptocurrencies. In addition to receiving the crypto asset, Weni also received mentorship from the Foundation to better develop its actions.

Weni develops a digital tutor with Artificial Intelligence to help children learn faster.

“It is very important to have this recognition and encouragement. Cryptocurrencies are increasingly present as investment assets, their decentralized nature makes it possible to accelerate investments in Research and Development without bureaucracy and transparency.”, highlights Leandro Neves, CEO of Weni, in a note.

