Cutting babies’ tongue frenulum, a fashion that raises questions

The gesture lasts one second and is performed with a scalpel or a laser. The aim is to cut the frenulum located on the underside of the baby’s tongue, supposedly to facilitate breastfeeding.

Increasingly, parents are ordering this operation for their children, a measure that doctors consider ineffective.

“It is worth asking about the vertiginous increase in lingual frenotomy in France and around the world” in babies, warned the French Academy of Medicine at the end of April.

By cutting this tiny appendage under the tongue, theoretically the newborn can suckle more easily.

In reality, however, it is “an aggressive and potentially dangerous gesture for newborns or babies”, insists the Academy of Medicine.

The fashion “probably started in the United States and Canada and soon spread,” Virginie Rigourd, a pediatrician at the Necker hospital in Paris, who specializes in caring for children, tells AFP.

In Australia, the number of phrenotomy has increased fivefold in the last ten years.

– A simple answer –

According to Dr. Rigourd, this type of operation is already performed by two types of specialists, without a proper title: osteopaths and maternity counselors.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially recommends breastfeeding, and some parents take this advice to heart.

Breastfeeding can be painful for mothers for long months.

“There is a return to breastfeeding (but) there is a lack of well-trained personnel, so there is a resurgence of problems”, warns Virginie Rigourd.

However, the specialists who perform these operations also present other supposed advantages to inexperienced parents: avoiding speech problems or apparent digestive problems.

A frenotomy is a simple answer to these problems.

“Leaving this restrictive frenulum jeopardizes breastfeeding and the health of both babies and mothers,” says the website of a breastfeeding consultant, which offers online training for one hundred euros.

“There is no study that has shown that lingual frenotomy allows better lactation in the long term”, warns a statement from an independent organization, Cochrane, which ensures that it has more than 28,000 volunteers who collect medical information around the world.

Even more disturbing is the fact that some parents are convinced of the usefulness of this small amputation, even though the newborn seems perfectly capable of breastfeeding on its own.

This is the case for Léa, a mother who consulted an osteopath in Paris after the birth of her son in 2018, for a simple medical check-up.

The osteopath suggested that he practice this incision to cut a frenulum that he considered “too thick”.

“It seemed something preventive”, recalls Léa, who in the end chose not to have the operation, but understands that other more apprehensive parents may fall into temptation.

“We always think about giving our son the best, and if they tell you that you have to cut the frenulum, even if there’s no reason to do so, you do it,” he explains.

