Daniel’s mental health status puts group in danger in new episode of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

The newest episode of season 7B of the apocalyptic dystopia, “Fear the Walking Dead”, premieres Monday, 02/05, at 11 pm, on AMC. Written by Alex Delyle (“White Weding”) and directed by Alycia Debnam-Carey, the plot titled “Ofelia” follows Daniel (Rubén Blades) in a moment of mental instability.

In the episode titled “Ofelia”, which focuses on Morgan (Lennie James) and Daniel, as Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Wes (Colby Hollman) test their patient’s limits, Daniel experiences a worsening of his mental state, which puts the endangered group.

“Fear the Walking Dead” is a series belonging to the TWD Universe. The film stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Cristine Evangelista and Ruben Blades. Produced by AMC Studios, the spin-off is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert and Michael E. Satrazemis.

