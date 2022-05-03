Darth Vader in Elden Ring: be the Sith Lord in this mod

the community of Elden Ring on PC continues to bombard the game with unofficial modifications. This time, Darth Vader arrives in the Midlands to end the war that tore the Pristine Ring apart.

The mod created by “drs32” puts the costume of the iconic character of Star Wars in Elden Ring, replacing the Confessor’s armor with the Vader skin. The modification is available on the Nexus Mods website and must be downloaded at your own risk, as it is not official game content.

The YouTube channel “lolmetwice” posted a video fighting Godrick the Grafted using the Rivers of Blood katana with a modification to look like a red lightsaber. In the video, we can see some of the character’s movement using Vader’s armor and how the modification manages to have fluid animation despite not being an integral part of Elden Ring.

Will we have Maul vs Vader in Elden Ring? (Image: Playback/Xelerate)

Another Star Wars mod will be in the works, putting Darth Maul’s classic double lightsaber into the game. In the images of the mod, we can see a preview of the Sith that was introduced in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Elden Ring is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC.

Source: Eurogamer.net